Union Pacific Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Earnings per diluted share of $2.93

Operating revenue up 14%

Operating income up 1%

OMAHA, Neb., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) today reported 2022 second quarter net income of $1.8 billion, or $2.93 per diluted share. This compares to 2021 second quarter net income of $1.8 billion, or $2.72 per diluted share.

"As anticipated, the Second Quarter was a tough one as we limited carloadings and increased expenses to recover network fluidity," said Lance Fritz, Union Pacific chairman, president, and chief executive officer. "We also experienced record high fuel prices and increasing inflation, adding pressure to our total costs. Offsetting the cost pressures were higher fuel surcharge revenue, solid core pricing, a positive mix, and continued train size initiatives. The result was operating revenue and income growth. Our network fluidity improved through the quarter, and we are positioned to grow volumes in the back half of 2022 while continuing to improve our service product."

Financial Results: Topline Growth Produces Quarterly Records for Operating Revenue, Operating Income, Net Income, and Earnings Per Share

Second Quarter 2022 Compared to Second Quarter 2021

Operating revenue of $6.3 billion was up 14% driven by higher fuel surcharge revenue, core pricing gains, and a positive business mix, offset slightly by volume declines.

Business volumes, as measured by total revenue carloads, were down 1%.

Union Pacific's 60.2% operating ratio deteriorated by 510 basis points. Higher fuel prices negatively impacted the operating ratio 130 basis points.

Operating income of $2.5 billion was up 1%.

The company repurchased 3.1 million shares in second quarter 2022 at an aggregate cost of $722 million .

Operating Performance: Service and Efficiency Measures Lag as Network Recovery Continues

Second Quarter 2022 Compared to Second Quarter 2021

Quarterly freight car velocity of 187 daily miles per car, a 12% decline.

Quarterly locomotive productivity was 123 gross ton-miles (GTMs) per horsepower day, a 12% decline.

Average maximum train length was flat at 9,439 feet.

Quarterly workforce productivity was 1,034 car miles per employee, a 2% decline.

Fuel consumption rate of 1.076, measured in gallons of fuel per thousand GTMs, was flat.

Union Pacific's first half reportable personal injury rate improved to 0.93 per 200,000 employee-hours compared to 0.95 for first half 2021.

2022 Guidance: First Half 2022 Results Challenge Previous Full Year Volume and Operating Ratio Targets

Updated

Stronger second half volumes should produce full year carload growth of 4% to 5%

Full year operating ratio around 58%

Second half operating ratio improvement vs. 2021

Second half incremental margins around 50%

Affirmed

Pricing gains in excess of inflation dollars

Capital spending of $3.3 billion

Long term dividend payout target of 45% of earnings

Share repurchases in line with 2021

Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Union Pacific will webcast its second quarter 2022 earnings release presentation live at www.up.com/investor and via teleconference on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants may join the conference call by dialing 877-407-8293 (or for international participants, 201-689-8349).

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable, and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

Supplemental financial information is attached.

This news release and related materials contain statements about the Company's future that are not statements of historical fact, including specifically the statements regarding the Company's expectations with respect to economic conditions and demand levels, its ability to improve network performance (including those in response to increased traffic), its results of operations, and potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian-Ukraine conflict. These statements are, or will be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements also generally include, without limitation, information, or statements regarding: projections, predictions, expectations, estimates, or forecasts as to the Company's and its subsidiaries' business, financial, and operational results, and future economic performance; and management's beliefs, expectations, goals, and objectives and other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times that, or by which, such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking information, including expectations regarding operational and financial improvements and the Company's future performance or results are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statement. Important factors, including risk factors, could affect the Company's and its subsidiaries' future results and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Information regarding risk factors and other cautionary information are available in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2021, which was filed with the SEC on February 4, 2022. The Company updates information regarding risk factors if circumstances require such updates in its periodic reports on Form 10-Q and its subsequent Annual Reports on Form 10-K (or such other reports that may be filed with the SEC).

Forward-looking statements speak only as of, and are based only upon information available on, the date the statements were made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References to our website are provided for convenience and, therefore, information on or available through the website is not, and should not be deemed to be, incorporated by reference herein.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and 2nd Quarter



Year-to-Date

Percentages, For the Periods Ended June 30, 2022



2021



%



2022



2021



%

Operating Revenues















































Freight revenues

$ 5,842



$ 5,132





14 %

$ 11,282



$ 9,781





15 % Other revenues



427





372





15





847





724





17

Total operating revenues



6,269





5,504





14





12,129





10,505





15

Operating Expenses















































Compensation and benefits



1,092





1,022





7





2,193





2,048





7

Fuel



940





497





89





1,654





908





82

Purchased services and materials



622





478





30





1,183





968





22

Depreciation



559





550





2





1,114





1,099





1

Equipment and other rents



230





200





15





445





412





8

Other



331





284





17





668





604





11

Total operating expenses



3,774





3,031





25





7,257





6,039





20

Operating Income



2,495





2,473





1





4,872





4,466





9

Other income, net



163





125





30





210





176





19

Interest expense



(316)





(282)





12





(623)





(572)





9

Income before income taxes



2,342





2,316





1





4,459





4,070





10

Income taxes



(507)





(518)





(2)





(994)





(931)





7

Net Income

$ 1,835



$ 1,798





2 %

$ 3,465



$ 3,139





10 %

















































Share and Per Share















































Earnings per share - basic

$ 2.93



$ 2.73





7 %

$ 5.51



$ 4.73





16 % Earnings per share - diluted

$ 2.93



$ 2.72





8



$ 5.50



$ 4.72





17

Weighted average number of shares - basic 625.6





658.5





(5)





628.9





663.1





(5)

Weighted average number of shares - diluted 626.8





660.1





(5)





630.2





664.7





(5)

Dividends declared per share

$ 1.30



$ 1.07





21



$ 2.48



$ 2.04





22



















































Operating Ratio



60.2 %



55.1 %



5.1 pts



59.8 %



57.5 %



2.3 pts Effective Tax Rate



21.6 %



22.4 %



(0.8) pts



22.3 %



22.9 %



(0.6) pts

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)





2nd Quarter



Year-to-Date

For the Periods Ended June 30,

2022



2021



%



2022



2021



%

Freight Revenues (Millions)















































Grain & grain products

$ 867



$ 795





9 %

$ 1,744



$ 1,561





12 % Fertilizer



183





179





2





363





349





4

Food & refrigerated



271





251





8





538





486





11

Coal & renewables



492





423





16





1,000





764





31

Bulk



1,813





1,648





10





3,645





3,160





15

Industrial chemicals & plastics



557





498





12





1,077





933





15

Metals & minerals



562





467





20





1,047





842





24

Forest products



386





348





11





750





664





13

Energy & specialized markets



586





546





7





1,138





1,076





6

Industrial



2,091





1,859





12





4,012





3,515





14

Automotive



561





428





31





1,062





875





21

Intermodal



1,377





1,197





15





2,563





2,231





15

Premium



1,938





1,625





19





3,625





3,106





17

Total

$ 5,842



$ 5,132





14 %

$ 11,282





9,781





15 % Revenue Carloads (Thousands)















































Grain & grain products



195





204





(4) %



400





407





(2) % Fertilizer



53





54





(2)





98





98





-

Food & refrigerated



48





48





-





95





93





2

Coal & renewables



202





198





2





427





372





15

Bulk



498





504





(1)





1,020





970





5

Industrial chemicals & plastics



161





156





3





321





296





8

Metals & minerals



205





182





13





387





328





18

Forest products



63





64





(2)





127





124





2

Energy & specialized markets



141





138





2





272





277





(2)

Industrial



570





540





6





1,107





1,025





8

Automotive



192





173





11





382





353





8

Intermodal [a]



805





878





(8)





1,562





1,674





(7)

Premium



997





1,051





(5)





1,944





2,027





(4)

Total



2,065





2,095





(1) %



4,071





4,022





1 % Average Revenue per Car















































Grain & grain products

$ 4,451



$ 3,894





14 %

$ 4,357



$ 3,838





14 % Fertilizer



3,437





3,304





4





3,701





3,550





4

Food & refrigerated



5,770





5,226





10





5,703





5,230





9

Coal & renewables



2,426





2,134





14





2,340





2,051





14

Bulk



3,642





3,266





12





3,574





3,256





10

Industrial chemicals & plastics



3,455





3,189





8





3,351





3,153





6

Metals & minerals



2,755





2,569





7





2,710





2,567





6

Forest products



6,128





5,463





12





5,898





5,357





10

Energy & specialized markets



4,161





3,944





6





4,189





3,886





8

Industrial



3,674





3,442





7





3,626





3,430





6

Automotive



2,919





2,479





18





2,780





2,482





12

Intermodal [a]



1,711





1,363





26





1,641





1,332





23

Premium



1,943





1,547





26





1,864





1,532





22

Average

$ 2,830



$ 2,449





16 %

$ 2,771



$ 2,432





14 %





[a] For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)



Jun. 30, Dec. 31,

Millions, Except Percentages

2022



2021

Assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 788



$ 960

Short-term investments



46





46

Other current assets



3,142





2,545

Investments



2,287





2,241

Properties, net



55,315





54,871

Operating lease assets



1,706





1,787

Other assets



1,156





1,075

Total assets

$ 64,440



$ 63,525



















Liabilities and Common Shareholders' Equity















Debt due within one year

$ 2,334



$ 2,166

Other current liabilities



3,668





3,578

Debt due after one year



29,673





27,563

Operating lease liabilities



1,295





1,429

Deferred income taxes



12,777





12,675

Other long-term liabilities



1,983





1,953

Total liabilities



51,730





49,364

Total common shareholders' equity



12,710





14,161

Total liabilities and common shareholders' equity

$ 64,440



$ 63,525



UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

Millions,

Year-to-Date

for the Periods Ended June 30,

2022



2021

Operating Activities















Net income

$ 3,465



$ 3,139

Depreciation



1,114





1,099

Deferred income taxes



93





128

Other - net



(505)





(147)

Cash provided by operating activities



4,167





4,219

Investing Activities















Capital investments*



(1,645)





(1,190)

Maturities of short-term investments



-





48

Purchases of short-term investments



-





(24)

Other - net



105





95

Cash used in investing activities



(1,540)





(1,071)

Financing Activities















Debt issued



4,090





2,896

Share repurchase programs



(3,473)





(4,085)

Debt repaid



(1,664)





(691)

Dividends paid



(1,556)





(1,350)

Net issued/(paid) of commercial paper



(151)





125

Accelerated share repurchase programs pending final settlement



-





(400)

Debt exchange



-





(268)

Other - net



(42)





(34)

Cash used in financing activities



(2,796)





(3,807)

Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash



(169)





(659)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year



983





1,818

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$ 814



$ 1,159

Free Cash Flow**















Cash provided by operating activities

$ 4,167



$ 4,219

Cash used in investing activities



(1,540)





(1,071)

Dividends paid



(1,556)





(1,350)

Free cash flow

$ 1,071



$ 1,798







* Capital investments include locomotive and freight car early lease buyouts of $46 million in 2022 and $23 million in 2021. ** Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure; however, we believe this measure is important to management and investors in

evaluating our financial performance and measures our ability to generate cash without additional external financing.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Operating and Performance Statistics (unaudited)





2nd Quarter



Year-to-Date

For the Periods Ended June 30,

2022



2021



%



2022



2021



%

Operating/Performance Statistics















































Freight car velocity (daily miles per car)



187





213





(12) %



192





211





(9) % Average train speed (miles per hour) *



23.6





25.0





(6)





23.9





25.1





(5)

Average terminal dwell time (hours) *



24.6





22.9





7





24.3





23.2





5

Locomotive productivity (GTMs per horsepower day) 123





140





(12)





126





139





(9)

Gross ton-miles (GTMs) (millions)



209,789





207,803





1





419,495





400,890





5

Train length (feet)



9,439





9,410





-





9,321





9,330





-

Intermodal car trip plan compliance (%)** 62





71





(9) pts



67





74





(7) pts Manifest/Automotive car trip plan compliance (%)** 56





67





(11) pts



59





68





(9) pts Workforce productivity (car miles per employee)



1,034





1,060





(2)





1,045





1,031





1

Total employees (average)



30,715





30,066





2





30,452





29,910





2



















































Locomotive Fuel Statistics















































Average fuel price per gallon consumed

$ 4.03



$ 2.16





87 %

$ 3.48



$ 2.01





73 % Fuel consumed in gallons (millions)



226





223





1





460





439





5

Fuel consumption rate***



1.076





1.072





-





1.096





1.095





-



















































Revenue Ton-Miles (Millions)















































Grain & grain products



19,459





20,190





(4) %



40,488





40,538





- % Fertilizer



3,115





3,169





(2)





6,266





6,164





2

Food & refrigerated



4,257





4,641





(8)





8,959





9,139





(2)

Coal & renewables



20,558





20,716





(1)





44,808





38,252





17

Bulk



47,389





48,716





(3)





100,521





94,093





7

Industrial chemicals & plastics



7,685





7,990





(4)





15,244





15,045





1

Metals & minerals



9,662





8,584





13





18,407





15,460





19

Forest products



6,694





6,706





-





13,319





13,024





2

Energy & specialized markets



9,105





9,112





-





18,171





18,702





(3)

Industrial



33,146





32,392





2





65,141





62,231





5

Automotive



4,140





3,769





10





8,287





7,542





10

Intermodal



18,710





19,878





(6)





36,628





38,253





(4)

Premium



22,850





23,647





(3)





44,915





45,795





(2)

Total



103,385





104,755





(1) %



210,577





202,119





4 %





* Surface Transportation Board (STB) reported performance measures. ** Methodology used to report is not comparable with the reporting to the STB under docket number EP 770. *** Fuel consumption is computed as follows: gallons of fuel consumed divided by gross ton-miles in thousands.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)





2022

Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages,

1st Qtr



2nd Qtr Year-to-Date

Operating Revenues























Freight revenues

$ 5,440



$ 5,842



$ 11,282

Other revenues



420





427





847

Total operating revenues



5,860





6,269





12,129

Operating Expenses























Compensation and benefits



1,101





1,092





2,193

Fuel



714





940





1,654

Purchased services and materials



561





622





1,183

Depreciation



555





559





1,114

Equipment and other rents



215





230





445

Other



337





331





668

Total operating expenses



3,483





3,774





7,257

Operating Income



2,377





2,495





4,872

Other income, net



47





163





210

Interest expense



(307)





(316)





(623)

Income before income taxes



2,117





2,342





4,459

Income taxes



(487)





(507)





(994)

Net Income

$ 1,630



$ 1,835



$ 3,465



























Share and Per Share























Earnings per share - basic

$ 2.58



$ 2.93



$ 5.51

Earnings per share - diluted

$ 2.57



$ 2.93



$ 5.50

Weighted average number of shares - basic



632.2





625.6





628.9

Weighted average number of shares - diluted



633.6





626.8





630.2

Dividends declared per share

$ 1.18



$ 1.30



$ 2.48



























Operating Ratio



59.4 %



60.2 %



59.8 % Effective Tax Rate



23.0 %



21.6 %



22.3 %

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)





2022





1st Qtr



2nd Qtr Year-to-Date

Freight Revenues (Millions)























Grain & grain products

$ 877



$ 867



$ 1,744

Fertilizer



180





183





363

Food & refrigerated



267





271





538

Coal & renewables



508





492





1,000

Bulk



1,832





1,813





3,645

Industrial chemicals & plastics



520





557





1,077

Metals & minerals



485





562





1,047

Forest products



364





386





750

Energy & specialized markets



552





586





1,138

Industrial



1,921





2,091





4,012

Automotive



501





561





1,062

Intermodal



1,186





1,377





2,563

Premium



1,687





1,938





3,625

Total

$ 5,440



$ 5,842



$ 11,282

Revenue Carloads (Thousands)























Grain & grain products



205





195





400

Fertilizer



45





53





98

Food & refrigerated



47





48





95

Coal & renewables



225





202





427

Bulk



522





498





1,020

Industrial chemicals & plastics



160





161





321

Metals & minerals



182





205





387

Forest products



64





63





127

Energy & specialized markets



131





141





272

Industrial



537





570





1,107

Automotive



190





192





382

Intermodal [a]



757





805





1,562

Premium



947





997





1,944

Total



2,006





2,065





4,071

Average Revenue per Car























Grain & grain products

$ 4,269



$ 4,451



$ 4,357

Fertilizer



4,016





3,437





3,701

Food & refrigerated



5,637





5,770





5,703

Coal & renewables



2,262





2,426





2,340

Bulk



3,508





3,642





3,574

Industrial chemicals & plastics



3,247





3,455





3,351

Metals & minerals



2,660





2,755





2,710

Forest products



5,672





6,128





5,898

Energy & specialized markets



4,219





4,161





4,189

Industrial



3,574





3,674





3,626

Automotive



2,640





2,919





2,780

Intermodal [a]



1,566





1,711





1,641

Premium



1,782





1,943





1,864

Average

$ 2,711



$ 2,830



$ 2,771







[a] For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP

Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA*













Millions, Except Ratios Jun. 30,



Dec. 31,

for the Trailing Twelve Months Ended [a] 2022



2021

Net income $ 6,849



$ 6,523

Add:













Income tax expense

2,018





1,955

Depreciation

2,223





2,208

Interest expense

1,208





1,157

EBITDA $ 12,298



$ 11,843

Adjustments:













Other income, net

(331)





(297)

Interest on operating lease liabilities [b]

51





56

Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,018



$ 11,602

Debt $ 32,007



$ 29,729

Operating lease liabilities

1,609





1,759

Unfunded/(funded) pension and OPEB, net of tax cost/(benefit) of ($33) and ($21) (113)





(72)

Adjusted debt $ 33,503



$ 31,416

Adjusted debt / Adjusted EBITDA

2.8





2.7







[a] The trailing twelve months income statement information ended June 30, 2022, is recalculated by taking the twelve

months ended December 31, 2021, subtracting the six months ended June 30, 2021, and adding the six months ended

June 30, 2022. [b] Represents the hypothetical interest expense we would incur (using the incremental borrowing rate) if the property under

our operating leases were owned or accounted for as finance leases.



* Total debt plus operating lease liabilities plus after-tax unfunded pension and OPEB (other postretirement

benefit) obligations divided by net income plus income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, interest expense, and

adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA (earnings before

interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease

liabilities) is considered a non-GAAP financial measure by SEC Regulation G and Item 10 of SEC Regulation S-K and may

not be defined and calculated by other companies in the same manner. We believe this measure is important to

management and investors in evaluating the Company's ability to sustain given debt levels (including leases) with the cash

generated from operations. In addition, a comparable measure is used by rating agencies when reviewing the Company's

credit rating. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net

income. The table above provides a reconciliation from net income to adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA. At both

June 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, the incremental borrowing rate on operating lease liabilities was 3.2%.

