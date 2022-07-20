TTEC named a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion"

DENVER, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC), one of the largest global digital customer experience (CX) technology and services innovators for end-to-end, digital CX solutions, was listed as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion" in the 2022 Disability Equality Index® (DEI).

"We are thrilled to earn this recognition as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion because it demonstrates TTEC's successful commitment to fostering a culture of belonging," said Michael Wellman, Chief People Officer, TTEC. "Our longstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion is one reason for TTEC's differentiated culture, improving experiences for our employees and customers."

TTEC's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council, made up of representatives from different business segments and geographies who bring a diverse mix of backgrounds and perspectives, is critical to fostering a differentiated employee experience. It helps establish a focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion priorities and holds the organization accountable to driving a culture that realizes our vision of 'Bringing humanity to business.'

"Disability inclusion is a rapidly expanding aspect of corporate culture, and it's gratifying to partner with 415 companies on the 2022 Disability Equality Index," said Jill Houghton, President and CEO of Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. "These top-scoring companies not only excel in disability inclusion, many are also adopting emerging trends and pioneering measures that can move the disability agenda from accommodation to inclusion and, ultimately, genuine belonging."

Additionally, TTEC was recently awarded a Stevie Award for Achievement in Diversity and Inclusion and named a Best Employer for Diversity by Forbes.

The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation's largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN. The organizations are complementary and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporations and the disability community. The DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates, developed the Disability Equality Index.

