StackPath names Kevin Odden as Chief Revenue Officer

DALLAS , July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StackPath , a leading platform of edge computing, edge delivery, and edge security solutions has hired Kevin Odden as chief revenue officer (CRO). He will oversee all revenue streams for the company, including new business and installed client base sales.

"We have had continual and impressive growth these past six years we've been in existence, but the addition of Kevin Odden will further fuel our growth," said Kip Turco, StackPath CEO. "Kevin has a passion and proven track record for growing business and increasing revenue, and we know he will do the same for StackPath."

Odden brings extensive experience in sales and global digital media distribution technologies for high growth and emerging markets to StackPath. Most recently, he was the SVP of Worldwide Sales at Qwilt where he launched the Americas for Content Producer Sales and supported some of the largest live events the world has ever seen. Prior to Qwilt, Odden was the Group Vice President of Sales Americas for Limelight (Edgio).

"I have had good jobs with good technology companies involved with content delivery and edge computing for years, but I could not be more excited to be joining StackPath which is leading the way in both," said Odden. "I look forward to helping the company further accelerate its global growth and customer success."

Odden has a Bachelor of Science in biology from the University of Wyoming. He is based in Phoenix, Arizona and will report directly to the CEO.

About StackPath



StackPath is a cloud platform built at the internet's edge, providing infrastructure and services physically closer to the source or destination of data than hyperscale cloud service providers. StackPath Edge Compute (including virtual machines and containers), Edge Delivery (including CDN and serverless scripting), and Edge Security (including WAF) solutions run in edge locations strategically deployed in high-density markets and united by a secure global network and a single management system. Customers ranging from Fortune 50 enterprises to one-person startups trust StackPath to give their latency-sensitive workloads and real-time applications the speed, security, and efficiency they require.

