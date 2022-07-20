Researchers Take Aim at Making Dual Enrollment More Equitable

White paper funded by the Joyce Foundation identifies priorities for new research

CHICAGO, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- College in high school programs, like dual enrollment and early college high school, help bridge the divide between high school and college by allowing students to earn college credit while in high school. They are a key strategy to help lower the cost of college and get student populations historically underrepresented in higher education on the path to college success. Despite a growing body of research on dual enrollment, there are unanswered questions that could help identify how best to expand access to these programs to make them more equitable and effective.

Ten researchers and 12 national policy and practice leaders spent two years reviewing existing research and what we need to learn to build the right policies and systems to close equity gaps in participation and completion of these programs.

"Over the past few decades, dual enrollment has grown to a point where it is now offered in the majority of public high schools in America," said lead author Jason Taylor, an associate professor at the University of Utah. "Yet we need more evidence to determine how to make it more effective and equitable."

The evidence demonstrates that dual enrollment helps increase high school graduation, college enrollment and completion. The researchers found dual enrollment:

Has Broad Positive Impacts on Student Outcomes

Helps Address Increasing Demand for College-Level Education and Increasing College Costs

Has Broad Support from Students, Families, High Schools, Colleges, and Policymakers

Is Expanding Learning Opportunities and College Access

Requires Intentional Alignment and Integration of Secondary and Postsecondary Education Systems, Structures, and Policies

Recent advancements in policy and practice could help equalize opportunities for dual enrollment access and success.

The paper identifies five areas for additional study:

Center Equity and Justice in Dual Enrollment Research Examine Dual Enrollment Design and its Influence on Access and Outcomes Refine Dual Enrollment Outcome Measures Deepen Research on the Dual Enrollment Student Experience Pursue New and Emerging Research Topics

Research Priorities for Advancing Equitable Dual Enrollment Policy and Practice, released today, is designed to give the policy and practice field the most up to date look at what existing research tells us about these programs, and to inspire researchers and funders to undertake further research.

