Pega Recognized as Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion and Earns Top Score in the Disability Equality Index®

Pega Recognized as Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion and Earns Top Score in the Disability Equality Index®

Pega received the highest possible score of 100 for its dedication to disability inclusion and equality in the workplace

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the low-code platform provider that builds agility into the world's leading organizations, today announced it has earned the top score on the Disability Equality Index (DEI), which is recognized as one of the most robust disability inclusion assessment tools. Pega received the highest possible scores across all of DEI's evaluation categories – including culture & leadership, enterprise-wide access, employment practices, and community engagement – resulting in the highest possible score of 100 and the distinction of "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion."

The corporate logo for Pega (PRNewsfoto/Pegasystems Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Built on the idea of adaptability, Pega supports its people and communities by providing a safe and inclusive work environment. In its people-focused approach to technology and business, Pega has significantly invested in creating accessible, inclusive user experiences.

Key initiatives include:

Launching its Persons with Disabilities employee resource group , which focuses on recruitment, retention, career advancement, and social impact, including building partnerships with global and local charitable organizations that support people with disabilities.

Building an accessibility team that works with design, product, and engineering teams to test and provide guidance and feedback on software applications.

Creating an internal accessibility portal with role-based training and guidance for understanding and implementing accessibility best practices.

Launching the Advanced Allyship Program to help employees learn about allyship, discover implicit biases, build empathy, and understand the challenges of underserved groups. Pega also hosted a series of inclusive leadership and workplace sessions for its employees.

Conducting usability testing with users with varying visual impairments and working with third parties for accessibility audits of its low-code with users with varying visual impairments and working with third parties for accessibility audits of its low-code Pega Platform™ , as well as hiring specialists in accessibility requirements and native users of assistive technology.

The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation's largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates, developed the DEI, a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Each company receives a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion."

For more information about the awards program and the full list of top scorers, visit: https://disabilityin.org/what-we-do/disability-equality-index/2022companies/

Quotes & Commentary

'Pega is committed to maintaining a diverse and equitable culture where differences are not only respected but broadly celebrated," said Kate Parente, chief people officer, Pega. "We provide accessible work environments for all employees and aim to create an inclusive experience for clients and users of our low-code platform. Our DEI score recognizes Pega amongst the best in the industry for our initiatives and efforts towards disability inclusion and equity. We look forward to continuing our journey of cultivating a workplace dedicated to supporting and advancing persons with disabilities."

Supporting Resources

About Pegasystems

Pega provides a powerful low-code platform that builds agility into the world's leading organizations so they can adapt to change. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we've built our scalable and flexible architecture to help enterprises meet today's customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), visit www.pega.com.

Press Contact:

Ilena Ryan

Pegasystems Inc.

Ilena.ryan@pega.com

(617) 866-6722

Twitter: @pega

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.