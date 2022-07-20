Henry Repeating Arms' Anthony Imperato Interviewed on Talking Lead Podcast

Henry Founder & CEO Discusses 40 Years in the Firearms Industry

RICE LAKE, Wis., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthony Imperato, Founder and CEO of one of the country's leading firearms manufacturers, recently made a guest appearance on the Talking Lead podcast to discuss his time at the helm of Henry Repeating Arms and his 40 years in the firearms industry.

The 90-minute episode (#445) features an intimate conversation between Imperato and host Marty "Lefty" Holder, with topics spanning from the humble beginnings of Henry Repeating Arms to the company's current 25th anniversary $1,000,000 charity pledge to more personal dialogue about the challenges and issues facing Americans today. As a successful business owner with a decades-long family background in the gun business, Imperato contributes a unique point of view, and listeners will appreciate the transparency from one of America's leading firearm company executives.

Holder says, "In my more than ten years of interviewing people, Anthony Imperato must rank in my top five of the most pleasantly unexpected fun people to interview. His awareness and understanding of current social, political, and economic events keep him and his business ahead of the curve and in tune with his customers and employees." Holder continues, "Anthony's outlook on life, leadership, and generosity explains why Henry Repeating Arms is one of the most popular and respected firearms manufacturers in the USA."

To listen to Anthony Imperato's episode, visit Henry Repeating Arms' latest blog entry or find Talking Lead on the podcast service provider of your choice.

For more information about Henry Repeating Arms and its products, visit henryusa.com or call 866-200-2354 for a free catalog.

About Henry Repeating Arms:

Henry Repeating Arms is one of the leading rifle and shotgun manufacturers in the United States and a world leader in the lever action category. The company motto is "Made in America, or not made at all," and its firearms come with a lifetime guarantee backed by award-winning customer service. The company is also known for its Guns For Great Causes charitable program, which focuses on assisting the families of sick children, children's hospitals, military veteran organizations, Second Amendment advocacy groups, and wildlife conservation organizations. The company currently employs over 550 people and has over 330,000sf of manufacturing space in its Wisconsin and New Jersey facilities. The company is named in honor of Benjamin Tyler Henry, who invented and patented the Henry lever action rifle in 1860 – the first practical repeating rifle and America's unique contribution to the international stage of firearms design. Visit Henry Repeating Arms online at henryusa.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/HenryRepeating, and @henry_rifles on Instagram.

About Talking Lead:

Talking Lead is an award-winning podcast and YouTube channel about all things guns, gear, hunting, training, and some other stuff thrown in for fun. Interviews include people, products & companies not only from within but from outside the firearms industry. Visit Talking Lead online at talkinglead.com and subscribe to the podcast on all major podcast distribution platforms. Join Talking Lead on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

