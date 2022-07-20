GREENHECK CELEBRATES 75 YEARS

Company continues to excel through values established by its founders in 1947

SCHOFIELD, Wis., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenheck, the global leader in engineering and manufacturing air movement, control, conditioning, and distribution equipment, is celebrating its 75th anniversary. Founded by brothers Bob and Bernie Greenheck upon their return home from World War II, the company started out as a small sheet metal shop in Schofield, Wisconsin. In its early days, Greenheck manufactured a variety of metal products but soon found its niche in its first HVAC product – a powerless gravity ventilator. Today, Greenheck offers the industry's most comprehensive product line of ventilation equipment from the roof to the room including fans and ventilators, make-up air units, energy recovery ventilators, kitchen ventilation systems, dedicated outdoor air systems, indoor air handlers, dampers, louvers, laboratory exhaust systems, grilles, registers, diffusers, and air terminal units.

Greenheck 75th Anniversary (PRNewswire)

"Bob and Bernie Greenheck's business philosophy was based on the core values of reinvestment in our people and operations, dedication to continuous improvement, and the determination to be the easiest company to do business with," said Tim Kilgore, President of Greenheck Sales. "These enduring values guide our company to this day through our extraordinary team members, strong sales partners and suppliers, and constant product innovation to meet changing customer needs."

Greenheck continuously works with its mechanical representative network, consulting engineers, and mechanical contractor customers to design and manufacture products that improve indoor air quality and provide healthy and safe environments in commercial, institutional, and industrial facilities such as schools, hospitals, warehouses, offices, data centers, restaurants and more. To accommodate this growing product line, Greenheck developed its Computer Aided Product Selection (CAPS®) program during the 1980s and later introduced the web-based eCAPS® program in 2015 to make product selection easier for engineers, contractors and its representative network. Greenheck also expanded its manufacturing reach throughout the years to be closer to the customer. In addition to Wisconsin, manufacturing campuses and facilities are currently located in California, Florida, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Mexico and India.

Never living in the past, Greenheck continues to find ways to better serve its customers and meet the challenges of the future. Energy efficiency, indoor air quality, and net-zero buildings are among the leading factors driving innovation in the design of air movement and control products. Greenheck is leading the HVAC industry in the development of materials, technology and standards to address these factors and ensure customer ventilation needs are met.

A family-owned company, founder Bob Greenheck still serves as chairman emeritus of the board of directors that today includes three generations of the Greenheck family. The Bernard A. Greenheck Education Center and the Robert C. Greenheck Innovation Center, located on the Schofield, Wisconsin campus, ensure Greenheck's industry-leading position in education, standards, product quality and product innovation continue now and into the future.

For more on Greenheck's 75-year history, visit www.greenheck.com/anniversary

