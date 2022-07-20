Evolution Digital and NCTC Reach Agreement for Wi-Fi and Android TV Products

LENEXA, Kan. and CENTENNIAL, Colo., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution Digital and the National Cable Television Cooperative, Inc., ("NCTC") today announced a new multi-year agreement that will continue to make Evolution Digital's robust suite of broadband and Android TV products available to more than 700 independent service providers across the U.S.

As part of the deal, NCTC's member operators may access Evolution Digital's leading OpenSync™-certified devices which, in combination with Plume's award-winning SaaS Experience Platform, enable service providers to deploy a new bundle of cloud-driven Smart Home Services.

The deal also provides the option for NCTC members to offer to end-user customers Evolution Digital's line of Android TV hardware including EVO FORCE 1™ and EVO PRO™.

"This new agreement further builds upon the trusted and long-standing relationship between Evolution Digital and NCTC," said Marc Cohen, Chief Revenue Officer. "We are excited to continue our close partnership to enable best-in-breed services for the connected whole-home ecosystem. Evolution Digital's acumen for delivering the latest innovative technology at a competitive price point, coupled with NCTC's reliability and efficiency for managing materials and transactions, breeds reliability and promptness with the service providers that we jointly serve. We look forward to working closely with NCTC."

Lou Borrelli, CEO of NCTC said," Evolution Digital is simply a great NCTC partner. They are offering our members the Western Hemisphere's leading Android TV hardware and terrific software products to our members at the best prices. This is a win-win for all."

NCTC members and companies interested in learning more about Evolution Digital's offerings should contact their NCTC representative.

About Evolution Digital

Evolution Digital L.L.C. is a leading provider of a broad portfolio of integrated video products and whole-home Wi-Fi offerings for the global industry. Our customers include service providers and their subscribers who use our products daily to enhance their lives. We take an aggressive approach to product innovation to embrace new technologies and ever-evolving connected lifestyles that require high-performance, reliable and user-friendly solutions. Visit www.evolutiondigital.com.

About National Cable Television Cooperative

The National Cable Television Cooperative, Inc. (NCTC) is a Kansas-based, not-for-profit corporation that operates as a programming, broadband solutions and hardware purchasing organization for its member companies serving 40 million broadband and video customers throughout the U.S. and its territories. NCTC seeks to maximize current and future opportunities to ensure the profitability, competitive stature and long-term sustainability of its member companies. NCTC represents more than 700 independent cable and broadband operators across the U.S., in programming and technology acquisition. NCTC is actively engaged in helping network providers and suppliers evolve their business models to deploy new video/data solutions to match the changes in the media landscape. For more information, visit www.nctconline.org

