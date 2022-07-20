DXC Technology to Report First Quarter 2023 Results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022

ASHBURN, Va., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at approximately 4:15 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

DXC Technology senior management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 5:00 p.m. EDT. The dial-in number for domestic callers is 888-330-2455. Callers who reside outside of the United States should dial +1-240-789-2717. The passcode for all participants is 4164760. The webcast audio and any presentation slides will be available through a link posted on DXC Technology's Investor Relations website.

A replay of the conference call will be available until August 10, 2022, at 800-770-2030 for domestic callers and at +1-647-362-9199 for international callers. The replay passcode is 4164760. A transcript of the conference call will be posted on DXC Technology's Investor Relations website.

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world's largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services across our six offerings to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com .

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements often include words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecast," "goal," "intends," "objective," "plans," "projects," "strategy," "target," and "will" and words and terms of similar substance in discussions of future operating or financial performance. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements with respect to our future financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, business strategies, operating efficiencies or synergies, divestitures, competitive position, growth opportunities, share repurchases, dividend payments, plans and objectives of management and other matters.

These statements represent current expectations and beliefs, and no assurance can be given that the results described in such statements will be achieved. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements, many of which are outside of our control. Furthermore, many of these risks and uncertainties are currently amplified by and may continue to be amplified by or may, in the future, be amplified by, the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic and the impact of varying private and governmental responses that affect our customers, employees, vendors and the economies and communities where they operate. For a written description of these factors, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in DXC's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, and any updating information in subsequent SEC filings, including DXC's upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2022.

No assurance can be given that any goal or plan set forth in any forward-looking statement can or will be achieved, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement or to report any events or circumstances after the date of this presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

