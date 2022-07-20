DispatchHealth Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™

DENVER, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, DispatchHealth is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience. This year 76% of team members at DispatchHealth say it is a great place to work compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

DispatchHealth Logo (PRNewsfoto/DispatchHealth) (PRNewswire)

"I'm happy our teams feel good about contributing to a healthier healthcare ecosystem." Dr. Mark Prather

Company co-founder and CEO Dr. Mark Prather says, "We founded DispatchHealth to revolutionize the healthcare industry and expand access for patients by building the largest in-home care system. I'm happy our teams feel good about contributing to a healthier healthcare ecosystem and find their work environment fulfilling."

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation. "Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that DispatchHealth is one of the country's best companies to work for."

Dr. Prather adds, "The great resignation has affected every industry. However, healthcare has been impacted particularly hard, with caregivers reporting frustration over working conditions, the stress of increased demands, and a perceived lack of respect, which leads to job dissatisfaction. Nevertheless, I am encouraged by our recertification because it says DispatchHealth is living up to its mission of delivering higher quality at a better cost with happier patients and employees alike.

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work.

WE'RE HIRING!

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at: www.dispatchhealth.com/careers

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DispatchHealth