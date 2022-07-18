YOUR LIFE ABA EARNS PRELIMINARY BHCOE ACCREDIDATION RECEIVING NATIONAL RECOGNITION FOR COMMITMENT TO QUALITY IMPROVEMENT

BALTIMORE, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Behavioral Health Center of Excellence (BHCOE) Accreditation has recognized Your Life ABA with a Preliminary Accreditation, acknowledging the organization as a behavioral service provider dedicated to continuous improvement in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) services. BHCOE Accreditation recognizes behavioral health providers that excel in the areas of clinical quality and high levels of staff and consumer satisfaction. BHCOE Preliminary Accreditation occurs for newer organizations or organizations preparing to meet full accreditation review within a year, prior to a full evaluation. This consists of a high-level review of organizational systems to identify areas for improvement prior to growth.

BHCOE Accreditation and BHCOE Preliminary Accreditation are the only ABA-specific accreditations. Acting as a third-party, the organization systematically measures and reports on existing quality criteria in the behavior analysis community using standardized methods and practices, and accredits only those service agencies that meet these standards. ethics, integrity, and professionalism; clinical documentation; service delivery; health, safety, and emergency preparedness, diversity, and more.

Founded in 2021, Your Life ABA offers therapeutic and clinical services for clients three-years-old and above, with a specific focus on Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy. Located in seven locations throughout Virginia, Your Life ABA clinics provides daytime clinics, after-school clinics, daytime home- telehealth options, and parent training—allowing families to choose the one that best suits their needs and personal situation. Your Life ABA is part of the New Story family of schools and clinics, a leading provider of special and alternative education and mental health services.

"Your Life ABA provides end-to-end ABA support for children and young adults with autism spectrum disorder or other disabilities," said Melanie Kells, Director of Clinical Services for Your Life ABA. "We are honored to receive the BHCOE Preliminary Accreditation, especially in our first year of business, as it demonstrates our commitment to ensuring ABA services are delivered ethically, sustainably, and in a client-focused manner that helps us better serve the greater Virginia area."

About New Story

Your Life ABA is a part of the New Story family of schools and clinics, a leading provider of special and alternative education and mental health services for children and young adults with serious and complex challenges. The New Story family of schools and clinics serves families across Massachusetts, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. For more information, visit www.newstory.com.

