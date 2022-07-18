Winston & Strawn Announces Addition of Litigation Partner Adam M. Foslid to Miami Office

MIAMI, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Winston & Strawn LLP announced that Adam M. Foslid has joined the firm's rapidly expanding Miami office as a partner in the Litigation Department.

Adam was cofounder and a name partner of the Miami firm of Stumphauzer Foslid Sloman Ross & Kolaya, PLLC. Previously, he was in Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Miami office, where he chaired the office's Litigation Department.

He is the latest in a series of partners who have joined Winston's Miami office. The firm recently announced the arrival of corporate Partner Carl A. Fornaris and litigation Partner Jared R. Kessler and that of corporate partners Craig V. Rasile and Nicholas E. Rodríguez. This rapid expansion occurred shortly after Winston announced the launch of its Miami office in May with six partners.

"Miami's increasingly dynamic business growth means clients have an even greater need for litigation counsel to avoid or resolve disputes that may arise," said Miami Office Managing Partner Enrique J. Martin. "Adam's proven, high-stakes litigation experience equips Winston's Miami office with a heightened capacity for providing vigorous advocacy on behalf of companies that power our economy."

Adam concentrates his practice on complex commercial, business, class action, and product liability litigation in federal and state courts throughout the United States and before domestic and international arbitration panels. He represents clients in a wide array of disputes, including those involving commercial transactions, breaches of contract, business torts, fraud, deceptive and unfair trade practices, federal and state consumer protection statutes, fiduciary relationships, mergers and acquisitions, banking, and corporate governance. Adam also represents public and private clients in internal investigations, regulatory and enforcement actions, and compliance reviews. He maintains an active pro bono practice and serves as a gubernatorially appointed Commissioner on the nine-member Judicial Nominating Commission that selects judicial candidates for appointment to Florida's Third District Court of Appeals.

"Winston's commitment to Miami includes providing top-caliber client service with a cohesive team of South Florida's finest lawyers," said Winston Chairman Tom Fitzgerald. "Adam is a great addition to that team. His deep and wide-ranging litigation experience will bolster the office's defense capabilities and materially contribute to Winston's well-earned litigation credentials."

About our Miami office

Winston & Strawn's Miami office leverages the area's status as a dynamic financial hub, an epicenter of business activity spanning numerous industries, and a critical nexus point for banking and international trade with Latin America and other parts of the world.

The office serves clients representing some of the global economy's strongest and fastest-growing sectors, including complex commercial litigation, mergers and acquisitions, financial services, cryptocurrency and blockchain, real estate, energy and infrastructure, bankruptcy, and Latin America.

Winston & Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 16 offices in North America, South America, Asia, and Europe. More information about the firm is available at www.winston.com.

