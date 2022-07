RENUVION® CLEARED BY FDA FOR NECK LAXITY PROCEDURES OFFERING PATIENTS A MINIMALLY INVASIVE OPTION TO ELIMINATE SAGGING NECK

Exclusive Apyx Medical Device Delivers State-Of-The-Art Plasma Energy To Improve Appearance of Loose Skin on The Neck and Chin Available for Physicians and Patients

CLEARWATER, Fla., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX), the manufacturer of Renuvion®, a proprietary helium plasma and radiofrequency technology, announces the receipt of 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for the use of Renuvion for use in subcutaneous dermatological and aesthetic procedures to improve the appearance of lax skin in the neck and submental region. This clearance offers a new option for physicians and patients to improve loose skin on the neck and submental region.

With this clearance Renuvion is the only product that is FDA-cleared to improve the appearance of loose skin on the neck and chin. Renuvion's patented technology offers a game-changing option in cosmetic surgery for neck laxity procedures.

Loss of jawline definition with age is inevitable and can add years to one's appearance. Renuvion provides a minimally-invasive and cost-effective option with minimal downtime. The results reveal a more contoured and smoother neck and jawline.

Within the fat layer beneath the skin, there is a web-like structure of collagen fibers. These fibers provide support and elasticity to the skin itself. Age, weight fluctuations, and sun exposure contribute to the breakdown of these fibers, causing the skin to sag. Surface treatments often can't delivery energy deep enough to effectively treat these fibers, and invasive surgery can be painful and is associated with having a long downtime. The Renuvion energy is used in a minimally-invasive procedure to directly treat the collagen fibers and address the root cause of neck and chin laxity.

"We are very pleased to receive FDA clearance enabling Apyx Medical's Renuvion technology to be used in neck and chin laxity procedures," said Charlie Goodwin, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We've seen a considerable uptick in the market for these cosmetic procedures and are thrilled to be able to offer our unique technology to physicians and their patients to meet this growing demand – it's the next generation option for neck contouring procedures."

About Apyx Medical Corporation :

Apyx Medical Corporation is an advanced energy technology company with a passion for elevating people's lives through innovative products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. Known for its innovative Helium Plasma Technology, Apyx is solely focused on bringing transformative solutions to the physicians and patients it serves. The company's Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion® in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma® in the hospital surgical market. Renuvion® offers surgeons and physicians a unique ability to provide controlled heat to the tissue to achieve their desired results. The J-Plasma® system allows surgeons to operate with a high level of precision while minimizing unintended tissue trauma. The Company also leverages its deep expertise and decades of experience in unique waveforms through original equipment manufacturing (OEM) agreements with other medical device manufacturers. For further information about the Company and its products, please refer to the Apyx Medical Corporation website at www.ApyxMedical.com.

