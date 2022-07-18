Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts Appoints Gilbert Ghostine to Board of Directors

Firmenich CEO recognized for impressive track record of strategic growth and purpose-driven initiatives

TORONTO, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, the world's leading luxury hospitality company, today announced the appointment of Firmenich CEO Gilbert Ghostine to its Board of Directors, representing long-term shareholder Cascade Investment.

With more than 35 years of global leadership experience spanning B2C and B2B organizations, Mr. Ghostine brings to the Four Seasons Board of Directors a strong, sustained record of delivering profitable growth with public and private companies. As CEO of Geneva-based Firmenich, the world's largest privately owned perfume and taste company, since 2014, Mr. Ghostine has implemented innovative and purpose-driven strategies with measurable results. Notably, Firmenich was first in its industry to employ AI-powered creation solutions and e-commerce platforms. Named as one of 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere, Firmenich has also become a recognized global leader in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance under his leadership.

"In addition to his proven ability to drive organic growth and create value across global organizations, Gilbert is a principled leader with a clear vision that aligns with Four Seasons global growth strategy for preserving, growing and enhancing the renowned luxury brand," said Michael Larson, Chief Investment Officer of Cascade Investment, Four Seasons majority shareholder. "As Four Seasons continues the transformation of its digital ecosystem for an enhanced guest experience, Gilbert's foresight and expertise will be invaluable."

Over the past eight years serving as the company's first non-family member CEO, Mr. Ghostine has led Firmenich through a period of continuous industry leading growth. During his tenure, the company completed 14 acquisitions and now employs 10,000 people worldwide. Mr. Ghostine has also driven world-class research, creativity and winning performance for customers across the organization, while keeping Firmenich's culture firmly anchored in its core values as a responsible business.

"It is an honor to join the Four Seasons Board of Directors," said Mr. Ghostine. "As the company continuously elevates its iconic luxury brand, I look forward to leveraging my deep consumer experience and ESG leadership to collaborate with fellow Board members and the Executive Team through Four Seasons next phase of strategic growth and development."

John Davison, President and CEO of Four Seasons, added: "We are thrilled to welcome Gilbert to the Board. His leadership abilities are in lock step with Four Seasons commitment to preserving our people and renowned service culture that make this company so special to all. Gilbert joins Four Seasons at a pivotal point in our evolution as we seek out new ways to expand and innovate our luxury experience and product offerings worldwide."

Prior to leading Firmenich, Gilbert worked for Diageo, the world's leading premium spirits company, for more than two decades in senior leadership roles across four continents: Africa, Asia, the United States and Europe. He holds a master's degree in Business Administration from Saint Joseph University, Lebanon and completed Harvard Business School's Advanced Management Program.

