The Lanier Law Firm Honored for Success in Representing State, Local Governments in Litigation

NEW YORK, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lanier Law Firm has been honored with the Elite Trial Lawyers Award for 2022 in the area of Governmental Representation by American Lawyer Media, the publisher of The National Law Journal and other regional and specialty publications. An event where the publisher conveyed the award was held on the evening of July 14 in New York City.

The firm was recognized for a growing body of work in representing states, counties, municipalities, and similar agencies in complex litigation.

That success at trial includes representing two Ohio counties in federal multidistrict litigation against national retail pharmacies Walmart, CVS and Walgreens. In November 2021 a jury found that the retailers were responsible for fueling the opioid epidemic in those counties, and the firm served as counsel in a bench trial in May 2022 to determine the associated financial damages in the case. A ruling on those damages is expected this summer.

Earlier this year the firm played a key role in reaching a $1.85 billion settlement with opioid manufacturers and distributors on behalf of the state of Texas, and in 2019 gained a pre-trial $260 million settlement with the nation's three biggest drug distributors and a major drugmaker on behalf of two other Ohio counties in the opioid multidistrict litigation.

The firm is also representing the State of Texas and multiple other state Attorneys General in litigation against Google, alleging that the company has unlawfully maintained monopolies in Internet search and search advertising services.

Also at the event, the firm's founder Mark Lanier received the Keith Givens Visionary Award, which honors a member of the bar who has shown extraordinary creativity in bringing the legal industry together, developing new opportunities for business growth, and supporting the professional development of attorneys across the nation.

Cumulatively, Mr. Lanier has garnered almost $20 billion in verdicts during his highly acclaimed career. In addition to this latest honor, he has been named as one of the Most Influential Attorneys of the Decade by the National Law Journal; as one of the 25 Greatest Lawyers of the Past Quarter Century by Texas Lawyer; and is a recipient of the American Association of Justice's Lifetime Achievement Award.

