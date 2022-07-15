Ascend Partners with Independent Insurance Agents of North Carolina As The Preferred Payments & Financing Platform For Their Independent Agency Channel

NEW YORK, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ascend , a modern insurance payments platform, announced a partnership with Independent Insurance Agents of North Carolina (IIANC), which has named Ascend as its preferred premium payments company for its members.

Ascend is the first modern insurance payments platform that provides automated all-in-one financing, collections, and payables. They are modernizing agency workflow by creating a streamlined process for operational and payment procedures. IIANC is a statewide trade association that empowers independent agents to rise above the competition by offering them the tools and resources to succeed in today's insurance industry.

The two have come together to provide value specific to payments for IIANC's independent agency channel. Through this partnership, IIANC members will have affiliate referrals to Ascend's finance solutions. They are providing the best solutions for the best startup agencies that continue to improve and develop their own internal processes, now streamlined with Ascend's technology and automated funds flow.

"The IIANC is an incredible advocate for the independent agency channel, providing extensive resources and tools for their members to be successful, and we're excited to partner in support of this effort," says Chris Peabody, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Ascend. "At Ascend, we believe in empowering the IA channel with a modern payments solution while creating a modern checkout process for their clients and by doing so, enabling agencies to do what they do best, be a trusted advisor. Through this partnership, we are able to empower agents across the state of North Carolina."

This partnership will reduce the workload for IIANC agents and provide them with a modern white-labeled checkout experience that is tailored specifically for the agencies. Additionally, this partnership will unlock a series of webinars and resources for agents to utilize in the growth and development of their business.

"We believe in advocating on behalf of independent agents everywhere, and this includes offering them the best possible tools and resources for success," says Rebecca Shigley, COO at IIANC. "Aligning ourselves with companies like Ascend opens our community up to a whole new world of streamlined and modern workflow and payments solutions – the necessary tools for our independent agents to compete and differentiate themselves from major players in insurance. To be the best possible version of themselves, they need the best possible tools, and Ascend is offering them just that."

This is one of many partnerships and alignments Ascend has been a part of this year, as they deepen their relationships with other insurtechs, MGAs, AMS, and carriers to complement the innovations being made by companies in the insurance market. To learn more, please visit https://useascend.com/ .

