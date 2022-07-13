Security Health Plan Selects Freespira as New Benefit Offering for Many Members with Panic Disorder and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

Wisconsin health plan makes Freespira treatment available to commercially insured and Medicaid members

KIRKLAND, Wash., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Freespira, Inc., maker of the first FDA-cleared digital therapeutic treatment for panic attacks, panic disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), today announced a partnership with Security Health Plan to make its innovative treatment available to many Security Health Plan members.

The organization's selection of Freespira is yet another illustration of Security Health Plan's commitment to pioneering advancements in telemedicine and virtual care to improve members' physical and mental health, as well as manage healthcare costs while providing equitable access to a high-quality healthcare experience for all members, regardless of location or type of insurance coverage. Freespira is available to many Security Health Plan members in July 2022, with more members having access by January 2023.

Security Health Plan, a part of Marshfield Clinic Health System, is a not-for-profit health maintenance organization that serves more than 219,000 members across Wisconsin. It is the fifth largest health maintenance organization in Wisconsin and offers a variety of insurance and benefit options including employer group products, individual policies, third-party administration for self-funded groups, Medicare supplemental insurance, Medicare Advantage plans and BadgerCare Plus Managed Care.

"We're excited to bring Freespira to our members who deserve access to a proven, virtual-first treatment for panic disorder and PTSD," said Heather Kurtz, Director of Population Health at Security Health Plan. "We're confident with Freespira treatment, our members will experience a short and long-term reduction in the overwhelming symptoms of these conditions and feel empowered to live fuller lives."

Freespira is transforming the treatment of panic disorder and post-trauma symptoms of PTSD by addressing the underlying physiological factors of these conditions. As an adjunct to medications and therapy, the treatment normalizes breathing irregularities developed in response to underlying carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) hypersensitivity. Freespira treatment provides users with real-time physiological feedback-based training to regulate their respiration rate and exhaled CO 2 levels. Telehealth coaching guides patients throughout the care journey to deliver maximum benefits from the twice daily, 17-minute treatments.

Panic attacks and post-trauma symptoms cause significant disruption to daily life, are prone to misdiagnosis and result in high medical utilization.

A peer-reviewed study conducted by Allegheny Health Network proved the efficacy of Freespira and its impact on costs. The study showed total medical costs for patients treated with Freespira declined by 35 percent for the year after treatment, pharmaceutical costs decreased by 68 percent, and emergency department costs were reduced by 65 percent.

"Security Health Plan recognizes the need for new evidence-based treatment options for the many people who suffer from panic attacks and PTSD symptoms, in addition to the long-established options of counseling and medication," said Joseph Perekupka, CEO of Freespira. "Freespira will enable Security Health Plan to help more of their members by offering a new, more convenient way to receive care that effectively engages members with technology and the support of trusted clinical coaches."

About Freespira, Inc.

Freespira, Inc. is the maker of Freespira, the only FDA-cleared digital therapeutic treatment proven to significantly reduce or eliminate panic attacks, panic disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms in just 28 days. Health plans, self-insured employers and the Veterans Administration provide the company's medication-free solutions to improve quality of life, reduce medical expenditures and support the appropriate use of valuable healthcare resources. Find out how at freespira.com .

