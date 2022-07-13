PHOENIX , July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- James Patrick was presented with the Media Talent of the Year Award from the American Advertising Federation (AAF) Western Division as part of the inaugural Best of the West Award Ceremony. This awards program was honoring individuals and companies who exemplify excellence in service to their communities and the advertising media industry.

James Patrick (PRNewswire)

James Patrick Awarded as Media Talent of the Year by the American Advertising Federation Western Division

The Media Talent of the Year award is given to an on-air talent, reporter, columnist, blogger, podcaster or photographer who provides outstanding service and professionalism to their market area, beyond the normal requirements of the position. They are to have displayed integrity and character recognized throughout the industry, provide service to professional organizations, maintain a high level of performance and works to benefit the community in ways not required for his or her position.

"These awards recognize the enormous scope of public service that local media and advertising agencies contribute every year to their individual communities, and the winners demonstrate that quality of community service isn't limited to the size of local markets." said Paul Klein, Chairman of AAF Western Region in making the announcement.

The judges for the competition were Bree Roe, Senior Director, Client Experience at Goodway Group; Sheila Dinjar, Senior Account Executive at Clear Channel Outdoor; Cristen Bozeman, Senior Media Co-Director at Stamp Idea; and James Lewis-Van Vorst, owner at Nomad Coworks.

"I am beyond humbled by this announcement and my sincerest thanks goes out to my amazing team, clients, colleagues and supporters," said James Patrick who is the owner of James Patrick Photography, co-founder of The Hive Studios, the two-time best-selling author and host of the Beyond the Image podcast.

James Patrick provides editorial and commercial photo solutions for clients locally and nationally. His work has been featured on more than 600 magazine covers and thousands of advertisements throughout the world. His work can be seen on his website JamesPatrick.com or on Instagram @JPatrickPhoto

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE James Patrick Photography