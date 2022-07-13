Iscoe Law Firm Reminds Hotel Guests About their Rights

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Iscoe Law Firm, one of Florida's leading personal injury attorney teams, points out that hotels, in the State of Florida, are responsible for maintaining their property in a reasonably safe condition. Most importantly, this standard correlates with the standard that other hotels reasonably maintain under similar situations.

Gary T. Iscoe, Esq. Founding Partner of Iscoe Law Firm says when you are a guest at a hotel, you are considered an invitee, and this means the duty of care that is owed to you is considerable. If you are injured in a hotel accident, your claim will hinge on your ability to demonstrate the following:

The hotel was aware of – or reasonably should have been aware of – the hazardous condition that caused you to be injured.





The hotel failed to adequately address the hazardous condition that caused you to be injured.

Your Damages

If you have been injured in a hotel accident, you can seek damages for your physical, financial, and emotional losses.

About Iscoe Law

Since 1991, Gary T. Iscoe, a Trial Lawyer, has been dedicated to holding the powerful accountable for taking advantage of the powerless. From representing clients in serious injury cases, wrongful death cases, class actions, and other lawsuits including medical malpractice, and product liability. Gary and his team understand Florida's complex personal injury laws.

Iscoe Law fights hard for the injured and holds auto insurers like State Farm, Allstate, Progressive, GEICO, Liberty Mutual accountable for the pain and suffering, medical expenses, lost wages, and other damages suffered by its clients.

Iscoe Law offers a free initial consultation at one's home, office, hotel, or hospital. For more information or schedule a free consultation, call 800-800-6500 or visit www.iscoelaw.com

