InventHelp Presents Hands Free Doggie Waste Catcher (RSD-167)

PITTSBURGH, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I did not like how I had to constantly pick up my dog's waste," said the inventor from Murrieta, Calif. "I thought of this idea to help pet owners pick up their dog waste without the need to pick it up off the floor directly and without touching the waste."

He invented DOGGIE POTTY that prevents dog owners from picking up dog waste from the ground. This automatic design would discontinue the need to manually clean waste and provide the ability to catch dog waste prior to ground contact. The ease of use of the device could be helpful to older individuals with back and shoulder problems. Additionally, the waste could be easily placed in an appropriate trash receptacle and contribute to a cleaner environment.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-RSD-167, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

