BGL Welcomes Eliott S. Musick as Managing Director within Business & Industrial Services

CLEVELAND, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL), a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Eliott S. Musick as a new Managing Director within its Business & Industrial Services (BIS) vertical. Eliott brings specialized M&A and strategic advisory experience to the firm with a particular focus on the Facility & Field Services sector. Based in New York City, he will also help continue to expand BGL's presence on the East Coast.

"BGL's strong commitment to advising the marketplace includes identifying and supporting M&A and capital markets bankers with deep industry knowledge and relationships," said Effram Kaplan, Head of the firm's BIS vertical and Environmental & Industrial Services Group. "Eliott is a highly respected banker with strong relationships across the Industrial Services industry, and he has a proven track record in executing efficient transactions. We are very pleased to welcome him to BGL and excited about the additional resources we are able to offer our clients."

Eliott's 15 years of experience working with middle market businesses spans all facets of M&A and corporate advisory, capital raising, debt financing, and principal investing. His clients primarily include private, public, and private equity-backed companies across the industrial, infrastructure, engineering, and commercial services sectors.

"BGL has a reputation in the market as a strong, sector-focused M&A platform with excellent client service," said Musick. "Their EIS team, in particular, has led the North American market in transaction volume for the past several years. I am excited to join them and help expand their growth within the Facility & Field Services sector."

Prior to joining BGL, Eliott led the Industrial & Infrastructure Services effort at Macquarie Capital and founded Pointe Falls Growth Partners, a private investment firm focused on investing growth capital in lower middle market businesses within the Services & Specialty Industrials sectors. Eliott started his career as a consultant at Deloitte and CGI Group. He holds an MBA from New York University's Stern School of Business and earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Carnegie Mellon University.

