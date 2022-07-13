All Hail Mama Cozzi's Pizza, the First Fan Favorite Inducted into the ALDI "Hall of Fame"

Shoppers can check out all the 2022 Fan Favorites in stores by looking for the blue heart-shaped logo

BATAVIA, Ill., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth year in a row, we surveyed shoppers about their favorite ALDI products. Over 100,000 loyal fans took our annual ALDI Fan Favorites survey, resulting in a variety of historic firsts. Heaps of fervent fans sharing their must-have buys? It's an ALDI thing.

A three-time former winner was voted into the new Fan Favorites "Hall of Fame," while another product won the top spot in two different categories for the first time. But the excitement didn't end there: several items were neck and neck until seconds before voting closed, keeping everyone at ALDI on the edge of their seats.

­"With 100 ALDI-exclusive products to choose from across this year's Fan Favorites survey, we have first-time winners in 11 of the 13 categories," said Scott Patton, Vice President National Buying. "ALDI shoppers really appreciate our selection and know that we've put in time and effort to offer them a wide variety of products to love. The fact that they also took the time to fill out our survey just shows that #ALDILove runs deep."

This year's Fan Favorites winners by category are:

* Repeat winner

Notable new faves

In the "What's for Dinner?" category, Specially Selected Ravioli, in delicious Classic Cheese and Spinach & Mozzarella varieties, took home this year's top spot when put up against seven of its dinner table competitors. The "Catch of the Day" category also saw a runaway rookie winner with the Fresh Atlantic Salmon nabbing first place.

Returning champs

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Take and Bake Deli Pizza has been an annual fave since the survey launched in 2019, even claiming the title of "Overall Fan Favorite" in 2020. This year, it continues its reign as the first ALDI Fan Favorite to be inducted into the Fan Favorites "Hall of Fame."

Following wins in 2019 and 2021, the simple strawberry, delivered fresh daily like all ALDI produce, took the prize for a third time in the "Produce Pick" category.

Close calls

Giving us some excellent summer drinking inspiration, the "Clink & Drink" category saw a surprisingly close vote, with Giambellino Peach Bellini just edging out Zarita Strawberry Margarita and Belletti Prosecco for the win.

The "Dynamic Duo" category, which highlights the product pairs ALDI shoppers love to buy together, also yielded an unexpectedly close race, giving us two delectable new combos to try. Specially Selected Indulgent Greek Yogurt and fresh blueberries took home the first-place win over the widely beloved pairing of Kirkwood Breaded Chicken Filets (or "Red Bag Chicken" in ALDI fan-speak) with Specially Selected Brioche Buns.

Also of note: the Specially Selected Indulgent Greek Yogurt won twice this year, a survey first, with top spots in both the "Dynamic Duo" and "Get Up & Go" categories.

Find out more about the 2022 Fan Favorites and other award-winning ALDI products at ALDI.us/fanfavorites.

About ALDI U.S.

ALDI is one of America's fastest-growing retailers, serving millions of customers across the country each month. With 2,200 stores across 38 states, ALDI is on track to become the third-largest grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022. When it comes to value, ALDI won't be beat on price. ALDI has also been No. 1 for price according to the Dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index Report for five years running. Since 1976, ALDI has offered a unique shopping experience where customers never have to compromise on quality, selection or value. In fact, 1 in 3 ALDI-brand products are award-winning.* Customers can save time and money by conveniently shopping in-store or online at shop.aldi.us. ALDI also proudly serves as a Feeding America Leadership Partner, donating 30 million pounds of food each year in an effort to end hunger in America. For more information about ALDI, visit aldi.us.

*As of February 2022, based on a survey of everyday, nationally distributed ALDI-exclusive branded products (excluding produce).

