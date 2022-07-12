OCEAN HOUSE SUMMER AUTHOR SERIES RETURNS FOR THE 2022 SEASON

Author Deborah Goodrich Royce Joins Critically Acclaimed Writers in Conversation about their Latest Works

WATCH HILL, R.I. , July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The award-winning Ocean House welcomes best-selling authors and other highly credited writers to Watch Hill, Rhode Island this season.

Contemporary writers showcase and discuss their latest novels at Ocean House alongside Ocean House co-owner and nationally recognized author Deborah Goodrich Royce. Royce's works include Ruby Falls, Finding Mrs. Ford and Reef Road, a psychological thriller set for release next January. The 2022 Author Series is co-sponsored by Savoy Bookshop of Rhode Island and offers opportunities for personalized book signings following each discussion.

Event attendance includes an autographed copy of the featured book, an insightful conversation, wine and delicious bites. Reservations can be made online at oceanhouseevents.com.

Previous authors have included New York Times best-selling authors Mary Alice Monroe, author of The Summer of Lost and Found; Emma Straub, author of This Time Tomorrow; and Carola Lovering, author of Can't Look Away.

Upcoming events and featured authors include:

Wednesday, July 13 – Amanda M. Fairbanks , The Lost Boys of Montauk

Wednesday, July 20 – John Kuhns , They Call Me Ischmael

Wednesday, August 10 – Zain E. Asher, Where the Children Take Us

Wednesday, August 17 – Mary Dixie Carter , The Photographer

Wednesday, August 24 – Annabel Monaghan , Nora Goes Offscript

Wednesday, August 31 – Zibby Owens , Bookends

Wednesday, September 7 – Joan Hill & Katie Mahon , The Miracle Collectors

Wednesday, September 21 – William Miller, Steel City

Sunday, September 25 at 11:30 – A special "Triller Panel" featuring Aggie Blum Thompson ,

I Don't Forgive You; Casey Sherman , Hell Town; and Luanne Rice , The Shadow Box.

About Ocean House

Located on the scenic Atlantic Ocean shore in historic Watch Hill, Rhode Island is Ocean House, one of only 12 triple Forbes Five-Star properties in the world. Ocean House is an iconic New England seaside resort that originally opened in 1868 and welcomed guests for more than 136 years before being rebuilt. Today's Ocean House, which debuted in 2010, replicates the original exterior design. Well-appointed guest rooms, personal service, and world-class amenities pay homage to New England's golden age of hospitality. Today, the internationally acclaimed Ocean House has 49 luxury guest rooms, 20 signature suites, the Forbes Five-Star OH! Spa, multiple restaurants, the Center for Wine & Culinary Arts, full-service beach services in season, an extensive art collection of more than 250 original pieces, complimentary wine, culinary and croquet classes (in season) and other guest amenities.

