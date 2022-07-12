Natural Grocers® Joins Educational Panel for the Sustainability Showcase, Cedar Grove, Wisconsin, July 21, 2022

Regenerative farm-to-table event co-hosted by NACE Capital Area of Wisconsin and Egg Innovations

LAKEWOOD, Colo., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers® is proud to participate in the upcoming Sustainability Showcase on July 21st, 2022, co-hosted by the National Association for Catering & Events (NACE) - Capital Area of Wisconsin and Egg Innovations. The farm-to-table event will showcase how regenerative agriculture balances nature to create harmony and sustainability for farm and flock.

Set on the pastures of the Teunissen Farm in the Dutch Heritage Acres of Cedar Grove, WI, this special event celebrates how suppliers, retailers and consumers have the power to give back to the planet through the businesses they support.

Attendees' registration includes a property tour of a working regenerative farm, experiential event setup, gourmet hors d'oeuvres, an open bar and an incredible multi-course feast crafted by Nadi Plates, featuring Helpful Hens and Blue Sky Family Farms pasture-raised eggs. After dinner there will be a casual educational program including expert industry panelists.

Natural Grocers' Christie Zimmerman will be joining the panel discussion. "We're thrilled to have Christie join us for this year's Sustainability Showcase," said Sarah Davidson, President of NACE Capital Area of Wisconsin. Davidson continued, "We'll have the best of both worlds for our attendees: they'll not only see (and taste) regenerative farming practices in person, but they'll also have the opportunity to learn and converse with top professionals in the regenerative agriculture space. Sifting through all the information that's out there on this subject can be daunting. This premier event will inform attendees what they need to know both as consumers and as premium food service providers, and show the power of impact that their everyday personal and professional choices have."

The panel, moderated by Sarah Davidson, will include:

"We're proud to support one of our key laying hen partners at this farm-to-table event. Being able to tour the farm and see the impact the birds have on the land, pollinators and the whole farm ecosystem is a unique opportunity. Natural Grocers is committed to educating the public on the powers of regenerative agriculture as well as the power of their purchase dollars. Bringing people into a closer relationship to where their food comes from matters because it empowers consumers to make better and more informed decisions," said Zimmerman.

Registration for the event closes at 11:59pm Friday, July 15th.

To register for the upcoming event click here

Visit www.naturalgrocers.com/sustainability to learn more about the Natural Grocers' sustainability practices.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, safe, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 162 stores in 20 states. Visit www.NaturalGrocers.com for more information and store locations

About NACE Capital Area of Wisconsin

The National Association for Catering and Events is the premier resource for regional catering and event professionals. NACE meetings are a platform for networking and education that allows members to build valuable relationships and bring their businesses to the next level. Visit www.madisonnace.com for more information.

Egg Innovations

Egg Innovations is proud to be the industry leader in regenerative egg farming, and is on a mission to help chickens, people and the planet lead healthier lives. They aim to combat climate change and improve the ecosystem of the planet through sustainable farming practices.Visit www.egginnovations.com for more information.

