KanTime and Medline Partner to Improve Medical Supply Ordering for Post-Acute Care Agencies

Together the organizations will deliver powerful data integration that enhances efficiency while delivering quality patient care.

DALLAS, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KanTime, the fastest growing post-acute EHR software provider, has partnered with Medline , an industry leader in medical supply manufacturing and distribution. This partnership includes a data integration that helps post-acute care agencies save time and money by enhancing their efficiency when ordering medical supplies needed to deliver quality care.

Medline's clinical and supply chain data will integrate with the KanTime system, allowing customers to track inventory, spend less time updating patient information, and access data reporting. This system integration is a huge step in growing customers' profitability while improving patient care.

Michael Froning, President of Pinnacle Home Care, stated: "As a Medline customer, this integration enables us to seamlessly bring our Medline ordering data into our current patient status records within KanTime, delivering a far more efficient process when ordering medical supplies for our patients."

KanTime's Chief Executive Officer, Sundar Kannan, shared his thoughts on the integration: "There are a significant number of our customers also partnering with Medline. We are excited to bring this integration into KanTime to help our mutual customers deliver quality care."

Allison Molnar, Vice President of Sales at Medline, said: "Now more than ever, our customers are looking for ways to save time, reduce costs, and create operational efficiencies, all while providing the best possible care to their patients. Through Medline's partnership with KanTime, we will be able to do just that. We look forward to collaborating with the KanTime team to continue serving our customers and evolving within the homecare market."

About KanTime:

KanTime Healthcare Software is an American-based healthcare technology company that is the fastest-growing post-acute software provider in the nation, with over 900,000 patients, 210,000 users, $12.9B in processed claims, and 70M annual visits. We provide cloud-based enterprise software to home health, hospice, pediatric, private duty, and consumer-directed services agencies. KanTime helps agencies improve clinical compliance, increase operations efficiency, and achieve financial success.

KanTime works seamlessly on any point of care device, be it iOS, Android, or Windows-based, both online and offline. Additionally, KanTime offers robust business intelligence tools that allow upper-level management to drill down into various clinical, financial, and operational KPIs and act accordingly.

https://kantime.com/

About Medline:

Medline is a healthcare company, manufacturer, distributor, and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Partnering with healthcare systems and facilities across the continuum of care, Medline provides the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high-quality care. With the scale of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-led business, Medline can invest in its customers for the future and rapidly respond to a dynamically changing market with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 30,000+ employees worldwide and does business in more than 125 countries and territories.

www.medline.com .

Contact: Lauren Corcoran,

lcorcoran@kantime.com

