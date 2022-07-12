Goldfish Swim School Partners with Netflix Family Summer & their Newest Animated Film "The Sea Beast"

Leading Swim School Hosts Special Family Swim & Screen Events in Select Markets Nationwide

TROY, Mich., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate Netflix Family Summer and the release of The Sea Beast , a thrilling animated adventure currently streaming from the award-winning filmmakers behind 'Moana' and 'Big Hero 6,' Goldfish Swim School is partnering up to host special Family Swim & Screen events in select markets nationwide. Families are encouraged to mark their calendars and sign up for these local viewings scheduled between July 15-17. Please visit the Goldfish Swim School blog for a full list of participating schools and corresponding event times.

The Sea Beast tells the story in an era when terrifying beasts roamed the seas and monster hunters were celebrated heroes - and none were more beloved than the great Jacob Holland. But when young Maisie Brumble stows away on his fabled ship, he's saddled with an unexpected ally. Together, they embark on an epic journey into uncharted waters and make history.

Goldfish Swim School's fun-filled events are open to members and non-members alike and are sure to be a totally 'fintastic' family night out! Community members are encouraged to register online to secure their reservation. Those registered to attend will enjoy family-bonding time in Goldfish Swim School's shiver-free 90-degree pool, get creative with The Sea Beast activity sheets, watch the feature film, indulge in snacks and refreshments, take home The Sea Beast lip balm, and have a chance to win a prize pack including a three-month Netflix subscription membership and three months of free Goldfish Swim School lessons.

Goldfish Swim School understands the importance of creating an inviting and safe place where kids can overcome their fears, learn to swim, respect the water and have lots of fun while doing it. Its swim classes for kids are all about giving kids the platform to make BIG waves in life – showing kids they are something, will be something, and celebrating new skills because every little dose of achievement adds up to big self-esteem!

"With an epic new tale taking place on the water, there was a natural synergy to partner with Netflix to help promote the film and showcase a young heroine building essential life skills that will help her make waves in life," said Goldfish Swim School Co-Founder Jenny McCuiston, who has a degree in Early Childhood Education. "Hosting nationwide events around this film promotes the importance of learning and growing, and building courage to dive into life. Our mission is to help all kids learn to be safer in and around the water so parents can raise healthy, happy, holistic little humans."

Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children ages four months to 12 years, teaching children how to be safer in and around the water. Each school offers swim lessons and programs using a proprietary philosophy, The Science of SwimPlay® , to build life skills both in and out of the water using play-based learning in a fun and safe environment. Each school's number one focus and main priority is always the same – educating children on water safety while teaching them how to swim and respect the water.

About Goldfish Swim School

Founded by husband and wife team Chris and Jenny McCuiston, Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children ages four months to 12 years. Classes are offered by specially trained instructors in a safe, child-friendly and fun environment using their research-based philosophy called The Science of SwimPlay®. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, Goldfish Swim School was established in Birmingham, Michigan in 2006, and opened its first franchise location in 2009. Recently, the brand was recognized by Entrepreneur in its Franchise 500® ranking, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious List, and Inc. Magazine's Top 5000. Goldfish Swim School is currently in the process of expanding franchise opportunities throughout North America, with more than 130 schools open, and an additional 130+ in development in more than 30 states and Canada.

About The Sea Beast

From Netflix comes the original film The Sea Beast. In an era when terrifying beasts roamed the seas, monster hunters were celebrated heroes - and none were more beloved than the great Jacob Holland. But when young Maisie Brumble stows away on his fabled ship, he's saddled with an unexpected ally. Together they embark on an epic journey into uncharted waters and make history. From Academy Award winning filmmaker Chris Williams (Moana, Big Hero Six, Bolt), The Sea Beast takes us to where the map ends, and the true adventure begins. Now streaming on Netflix and Rated PG.

