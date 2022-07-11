Michelle Keefe Joins Tandym Group as Board Member

NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tandym Group ("Tandym") has announced that Michelle Keefe has been elected to its Board of Directors effective April 1, 2022. Ms. Keefe is the Chief Executive Officer of Syneos Health (NASDAQ: SYNH) and a member of its Board of Directors. Syneos Health is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization purpose-built to accelerate customer success, strategically integrating clinical development, medical affairs and commercial capabilities. In August 2017, INC Research and inVentiv Health completed a successful merger. The resulting company was launched as Syneos Health in January 2018. Today, Syneos Health has over 29,000 employees operating across 110 countries.

Tandym Group (PRNewswire)

"We welcome Michelle Keefe to our Board of Directors. She is an exceptionally talented leader and will make an immediate impact to Tandym at large and our Life Sciences division," said Charles Heskett, Executive Chairman of Tandym Group and Senior Partner at Mill Rock Capital. "Tandym has been on an incredible growth journey and I am very excited to have Michelle on board guiding our next stage of expansion."

Tandym is a leading national recruitment, contract staffing, consulting, and workforce solutions company with offices throughout the U.S. The company serves clients across a broad range of verticals, including Healthcare, Technology, Life Sciences, and Professional Services.

"Tandym is a growing platform operating in a large and fragmented industry. Their value proposition is highly differentiated and I am thrilled to be working with the team to continue to enhance the value proposition and grow the company," said Keefe.

Keefe brings more than 30 years of life sciences industry experience to the role. Since joining Syneos Health in 2017, her leadership has driven the ongoing transformation of the Company's Commercial business, including its second straight year of double-digit growth. Prior to Syneos Health, Keefe served as Global Group President and Chief Development Officer of Publicis Health, responsible for the Contract Sales Organization (CSO), medical affairs and specialty agency functions. Prior to that she spent 20 years at Pfizer, with increasing levels of responsibility culminating as a Regional President. She currently sits on the HBA Global Board of Directors and holds a B.S. in marketing from Seton Hall University.

About Tandym Group

Tandym Group (formerly The Execu|Search Group) is a leading national recruitment, contract staffing, consulting, and workforce solutions company with offices throughout the U.S. The company serves clients across a broad range of verticals, including Healthcare, Technology, Life Sciences, and Professional Services (which includes Accounting, Financial Services, HR/People & Operations, and Legal). For more information, please visit: tandymgroup.com.

About Mill Rock Capital

Great Mill Rock LLC dba Mill Rock Capital is a growth and operations oriented private investment firm that invests in well-positioned middle market industrial businesses in North America. Founded by Christopher Whalen and Adi Pekmezovic, Mill Rock Capital is purpose-built to invest in family-owned businesses, owner-operators and founder-led companies across six industry verticals. Focus sectors include chemicals, materials and packaging; industrial distribution; services; metals and engineered materials; transportation and logistics; and specialty manufacturing and industrial technology. This strategy leverages the deep expertise of the firm's principals, a majority of whom have direct operating experience in these same industries. Mill Rock Capital supports business transformation through a dual-sourcing strategy encompassing majority equity and Activ Capital® – debt, senior equity or hybrid investments which provide business owners value-added financial partnership without relinquishing a controlling stake. For more information, please visit millrock-cap.com/.

Contact:

Stephanie Klemperer

stephanie.klemperer@tandymgroup.com

212-871-0607

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tandym Group