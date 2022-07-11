INCREASE YOUR CONFIDENCE AND BOOST YOUR ENERGY THIS SUMMER: JOIN PLANET FITNESS FOR JUST $1 DOWN, THEN $10 A MONTH FROM JULY 11 - 20

INCREASE YOUR CONFIDENCE AND BOOST YOUR ENERGY THIS SUMMER: JOIN PLANET FITNESS FOR JUST $1 DOWN, THEN $10 A MONTH FROM JULY 11 - 20

HAMPTON, N.H., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, invites everyone to beat the summer heat and get moving inside the Judgement Free Zone® with a special offer for new members – $1 down, then $10 a month from July 11 – 20 and cancel anytime*. Find the nearest club or join online here.

"This summer, Planet Fitness invites everyone to put themselves first and focus on their physical and mental health. Working out has numerous benefits and can give us a fresh frame of mind, build confidence and increase energy," said Jamie Medeiros, Vice President of Marketing. "We offer a welcoming environment for people of all fitness levels at any of our more than 2,200 locations, and encourage you to come feel Fitacular and get that post workout glow in the Judgement Free Zone."

Planet Fitness offers extremely low prices and a variety of benefits, including a hassle-free environment, brand name cardio and strength equipment, fully equipped locker rooms, flat screen televisions and much more. The free Planet Fitness App, available to members and non-members alike, puts more than 1,000 exercises right in your pocket with routines for all levels and interests.

Planet Fitness is the first fitness brand to receive the WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations and Management by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI). The rating recognizes Planet Fitness' leadership in adopting the leading framework to ensure a safer and healthier environment for its employees and members across all of its more than 2,200 facilities.

To locate the nearest Planet Fitness club to you and take advantage of this limited-time offer for new members, please visit PlanetFitness.com/Local-Clubs.

*U.S. locations only

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of March 31, 2022, Planet Fitness had more than 16.2 million members and 2,291 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

Planet Fitness logo. (PRNewsFoto/Planet Fitness) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Planet Fitness, Inc.