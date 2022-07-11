Driven to make workflow smoother for everyone, Wondershare updated the complete video toolbox UniConverter with multiple AI-powered features and accelerated conversion speed.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the post-pandemic era, the use of videos and audio becomes increasingly important when it comes to working and sharing ideas. Wondershare UniConverter is upgraded with 8 intuitive features and powered with AI, allowing users to fulfill different needs in the blink of an eye: convert, compress, record, edit video and audio and download video and burn DVD.

Embrace a Lightning-Fast Video and Audio Experience with the AI-powered Wondershare UniConverter 14.0 (PRNewswire)

"UniConverter strives to offer ultra-convenience to users so that they can spend more energy on producing quality work instead of dealing with different media formats," said Kevin Yong, the Product Director of Wondershare UniConverter. "With more powerful audio and video editing features, the upgraded version is designed for people who want to improve productivity, especially in the rapidly growing podcast industry."

Highlighted features are:

AI audio function : Automatically remove unwanted background noise in your audio or video assets in just a click. This feature also allows music makers to easily extract vocals from their music.

Vocal remover: This AI-powered feature allows music makers to easily extract vocals and instrumental tracks from their music.

Conversion speed increased by 50% : Full FPU acceleration to support 4K / 8K HDR HD videos and multiple files for professionals and marketers to boost efficiency.

Lossless compression : Audios and videos can be compressed to one-ninth of the original volume while retaining quality. Digital creators and podcasters can produce high-quality content without switching software.

Player independent process : Supports playback of 1000+ formats such as RMVB and GPU decoding which is comparable to standard VLC professional player.

Auto crop videos: Perfect for influencers and digital creators — it can automatically resize the original video to suit any social platforms you want to share.

Watermark editor: Remove watermark from or add to video with AI algorithm. No quality loss.

Enhanced audio and video features: Avoid redundancies by adding the "Apply to All" feature for subtitles and audio tracks. Users can choose the preferred file format before importing the converted file.

Converting media formats while creating videos is time consuming, and a struggle every user encounters. With the all-in-one toolbox UniConverter, sharing ideas has never been easier. Marketers, professionals, podcasters, music makers and content creators can convert and compress over 1,000 file formats lightning-fast while editing videos constantly without switching software. UniConverter even exclusively supports different encoding methods — MKV and WEBM output format support AV1 encoding; MOV output format supports HEVC encoding.

Compatibility and Price

Feel like it's time to accelerate your creative process or reduce redundancies? Download UniConverter for free trials on https://videoconverter.wondershare.com/ . Wondershare UniConverter is compatible with Windows and Mac and pricing starts at $39.99 per year. Users can also opt for the perpetual plan which costs $79.99. To learn more about UniConverter, follow us on YouTube , Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

Media Contact

Shearer Wang

Wondershare

shearerw@wondershare.com

LOGO (PRNewsfoto/wondershare) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wondershare