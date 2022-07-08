SNAPBAG CAR WASTE BIN LAUNCHES TO MARKET AFTER CROWDFUNDING SUCCESS

HENDERSON, Nev., July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Snapbag just launched their official online store. Shortly before the pandemic changed the ways of the world, Snapbag team went to Kickstarter with their innovative product idea: the ultimate driver-friendly car waste bin. The campaign far exceeded its initial goal raising $160,789 on Kickstarter and Indiegogo InDemand with the support of 3,121 backers, validating the startup's simple yet visionary value proposition. Snapbag team managed to successfully produce and deliver their pre-orders in the face of a global pandemic and countless supply chain disruptions.

Now, equipped with more experience and insights about our users' preferences, we are ready to launch our awaited official online store with an exciting and fresh campaign that encourages us and our users to "leave the waste behind" as we all move forward once again.

Snapbag is revolutionizing the driving experience with the launch of its innovative car waste bin that does not compromise the driver's experience nor the car's functions

At this pivoting moment in the development of the auto industry, we are witnessing fast technological advances as our vehicles become electrified, connected, autonomous, and as our options for shared mobility increase. All those changes keep transcending our wildest expectations both aesthetically and functionally, but the one thing that is still missing, the one thing that our vehicles still need, now more than ever, is a way to satisfy that very basic and fundamental need – getting rid of our waste.

About Snapbag:

Snapbag is the first and only car waste bin to offer an all-encompassing solution for the simple need of managing waste on the go, providing its users with all the following features and benefits:

Safe head-up usage : Mounted to the back of the passenger seat, Snapbag is used with no distractions, allowing the driver to focus on what matters most while on the road, the road itself.

Firm magnetic closure; odor-proof : Snapbag opens and closes with extreme ease and ensures a tight seal that traps smells on the inside.

Slim design preserving legroom space : Strategically mounted onto the back of the passenger seat with a responsive body, Snapbag expands progressively as it fills up and retracts when emptied.

Leak-proof : Whether it's an empty soft drink can, a juice bottle or a disposable coffee cup, hesitate not to just throw it in. We understand that the leak-proof feature is of utmost importance at preserving and protecting the car's interior from leakage and stains is undoubtedly a prime priority.

Recycling option : This allows users to separate their organic from recyclable waste upon disposal, eliminating the need to sort out the waste after you've removed the garbage bag from your car.

Accommodates a small disposable garbage bag : No need to remove Snapbag from the car every time it fills up. You can have your preferred choice of disposable garbage bags fitted inside Snapbag, or order the company's impermeable, and reusable garbage bag.

Carefully chosen material in multiple colors : Available in the most common colors to seamlessly blend into the car's interior.

Snapbag's base model retails at $49.99. For more information, visit our website .

Snapbag designs and sells innovative products to drivers and commuters.

Business Mission: Snapbag serves people who are on the move, and who aspire to navigate their journeys in a more organized, more comfortable, and tidier way.

Business Vision: Snapbag aims to positively change the way drivers and travelers manage their waste while commuting in transportation vehicles, and to ride closer to a cleaner and greener future by incorporating waste sorting solutions in their vehicles.

