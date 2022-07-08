Jackery Awarded as Top 10 Solar Energy Tech Solution Provider for 2022

FREMONT, Calif., July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery, a leader of innovative, best-in-class portable power and green outdoor energy solutions, has recently been acknowledged by renowned technology magazine, Utilities Tech Outlook, as one of the Top 10 Solar Energy Tech Solution Providers 2022 in the 3rd Solar Energy Tech annual edition for its excellence in delivering bleeding-edge solar energy tech solutions.

Jackery is a company on the cutting-edge of consumer-based solar technology and its leadership team and worldwide reps are proud to have been awarded a top 10 spot in the latest annual awards from the internationally-popular technology magazine that has a reach of over 110,000 subscribers in the United States with readers including distribution planners, renewable solutions directors, solar energy systems designers, among many others.

The Company recently released the Solar Generator 2000 Pro in May 2022, which is fast-becoming the most popular consumer choice for high-powered solar backup power and as an off-grid power alternative. The Solar Generator 2000 Pro has a 2160 Wh capacity, 2,200W AC power, and 4,400W peak power. Jackery's ongoing innovation has resulted in not just impressive power capacity and capabilities, but also meticulous attention to security and reliability. This latest product has first-rate lithium battery houses for dual battery protection and four temperature core detectors. It's a next-gen solar technology solution that makes it easier than ever to get reliable power from the sun, in less time.

Jackey Solar Generators Create Environmentally Friendly Ways to Power Outdoor Life

Jackery was the first company to accelerate progress in inventing and engineering solar generators. Their elite products have become finely tuned in the last decade, and now stand as the undisputed quality choice for consumers around the world. Jackery's award-winning team and product line has two goals: to create environmentally friendly ways to access off-grid power, and to support outdoor enthusiasts. These goals go hand-in-hand, as adventure-lovers seek to preserve the places they roam, doing good to the earth they love. Jackery users include RVers, campers, sportspeople, photographers, work-from-anywhere professionals, among others.

About Jackery

Founded in California in 2012, Jackery is a top-selling global outdoor solar generator brand that emboldens campers to go further outdoors without compromise. As the pioneer of the Solar Generator concept and products, Jackery offers a range of portable, versatile green generators that meet all outdoor needs, from charging a cellphone or laptop to powering large devices like electric cooking equipment, heaters, and lights. Its products have been consistently selected as Best Sellers on Amazon and have been included in Amazon's Choice lists since 2020. To date, Jackery has received 19 prestigious international awards, including the Red Dot Design Award, the iF Design Award, the A' Design Award and Competition, and the CES Innovation Award. The New York Times, CNET, Digital Trends, Forbes, Tom's Guide, and other publications have ranked it among the best solar generators on the market. Since 2018, Jackery has sold more than 1.5 million units worldwide and boasts a global footprint spanning from the US to Europe.

