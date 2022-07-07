Wisconsin Cheese Brings Home Over 20 International Awards

MADISON, Wis., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wisconsin, The State of Cheese shines on the global stage earning several prestigious distinctions at the International Cheese and Dairy Awards (ICDA).

More than 20 Wisconsin cheeses acquired laurels for excellence at the 2022 ICDA held in the United Kingdom June 30 through July 2. Winning "The Reefer 90s Award Best USA Cheese" is Gran Canaria® by Carr Valley Cheese crafted by certified Master Cheesemaker Sid Cook who has won more top national and international awards than any other cheesemaker in North America.

The competition attracts over 5,500 total entries every year. Winning one of these prestigious awards means being part of an elite group and 125-year-old tradition of the absolute best in class. Wisconsin cheese is all about quality. It is the only state that requires a license to make cheese and is the only place outside Switzerland with a Master Cheesemaker Program®.

"We are so proud of the cheesemakers, dairy manufacturers and producers that exemplify tradition, innovation and a commitment to excellence," says Suzanne Fanning Chief Marketing Officer for Wisconsin Cheese and Senior Vice President of Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. "Cheesemaking isn't just something we do in Wisconsin—it's who we are. In fact, we've been making cheese here even longer than we've been a state. It's incredible to see our cheesemakers honored on a global level.

Best of Class winners include Sartori Tennessee Whiskey BellaVitano® for best cheese with alcohol; The Artisan Cheese Exchange with The Fawn for best USA cheddar and The Indigo Bunting for best USA blue; and Carr Valley Cheese Blue Spruce Blue for new dairy product, Glacier Smoked Blue for naturally smoked semi-soft and Wildfire Blue for any cheese with additives. Other award winners are Widmer's Matterhorn Alpine Cheddar, Hoard's Dairyman Farm Creamery St. Saviour, Schuman Cheese Cello Copper Kettle Parmesan, Pine River Pre-Pack Chunky Blue Cold Pack, and more can be found by visiting www.internationalcheeseawards.co.uk/.

To taste Wisconsin's award-winning cheeses, look for the Master Mark® or Proudly Wisconsin Cheese® badge or to learn more visit www.wisconsincheese.com.

About Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin: Funded by Wisconsin dairy farmers, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is a non-profit organization that focuses on marketing and promoting Wisconsin's world-class dairy products. For more information, visit our website at WisconsinDairy.org .

About Wiscosin Cheese: The tradition of cheesemaking excellence began more than 150 years ago, before Wisconsin was recognized as a state. Wisconsin's 1,200 cheesemakers, many of whom are third- and fourth generation, continue to pass on old-world traditions while adopting modern innovations in cheesemaking craftsmanship. For more information, visit WisconsinCheese.com or connect on Facebook .

