PAF Launches an Emergency Assistance Fund to Provide Direct Financial Support to Families Impacted by Amino Acid-Based Formula Shortages

PAF Launches an Emergency Assistance Fund to Provide Direct Financial Support to Families Impacted by Amino Acid-Based Formula Shortages

New Pediatric Amino Acid Formula Emergency Assistance Fund is established

HAMPTON, Va., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patient Advocate Foundation (PAF), a national nonprofit organization that provides case management services and financial aid to patients with chronic, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases, today launched a new Pediatric Amino Acid Formula Emergency Assistance Fund designed to bring relief to families impacted by the shortage of amino acid-based formulas. This fund has been established for patients on amino acid-based formulas, providing direct financial assistance with expenses related to an in-patient hospitalization or emergency room visit of a child who is reliant on these formulas for nutrition but could not consistently access them due to the shortage. The fund will be accessible to families who meet the eligibility criteria, regardless of income, pending verification by a healthcare professional.

Patient Advocate Foundation logo (PRNewsfoto/Patient Advocate Foundation) (PRNewswire)

"We recognize the worry, stress and unexpected costs that are impacting parents with children who need specialty formula due to severe allergies and other health conditions. And we are committed to easing some of their burden with the urgent delivery of financial aid through this new fund," said Alan Balch, PhD, chief executive officer, Patient Advocate Foundation.

Additional program details are provided below, and complete information can be found on the website at https://www.patientadvocate.org/formulaemergencyassistancefund/.

Pediatric Amino Acid Formula Emergency Assistance fund:

To be eligible the patient must:

Grant funds can be used for expenses including:

Applying for help is simple and can be done online at https://www.patientadvocate.org/formulaemergencyassistancefund/ or by calling our program specialists at 1-855-949-3915. Pediatric Amino Acid Formula Emergency Assistance Fund awards are limited to one per patient and based on a first come, first-served basis for as long as funding is available.

The fund is made possible by support from Abbott.

Contact: Caitlin Donovan, 202-465-5113, caitlin.donovan@npaf.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Patient Advocate Foundation