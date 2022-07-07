Home Improvement Trends in the COVID-19 Era

CLEVELAND, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Home improvement activity is an important aspect of the construction and building supplies industry, so an investigation into consumer trends can give insight to marketing and product development opportunities.

A new report from the Freedonia Group contains analysis and data-based discussions of various pieces of the home improvement industry, including a look at homeownership rates, buying patterns, demographic trends, and other consumer insights.

This report includes analysis, data, trends, and customized cross tabs using two survey resources:

data from The Freedonia Group's proprietary national online survey conducted from February 2021 , June 2021 , August 2021 , October- November 2021 , November- December 2021 , and February 2022

data from syndicated national consumer survey results from MRI-Simmons Fall 2011-2021 Reports

31% of Consumers Reported Doing More DIY Projects Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic

Consumer survey data collected by the Freedonia Group in February 2022 and presented in the report show that more consumers did more DIY home projects because of the coronavirus pandemic than did less DIY work compared to pre-pandemic habits. Others noted that their habits had changed, but that they had reverted to pre-pandemic habits by the time of the survey.

Activities that saw the biggest increase in 2020 and 2021 included remodeling bathrooms, converting a room to a home office, and adding a deck, patio, or porch, according to the report. Many people find remodeling a bathroom to be something they can handle on a DIY basis. Converting a room to a home office and improving outdoor spaces fit with pandemic era trends of increased remote work and entertaining outdoors at home.

Additionally, the share of respondents expecting to undertake a remodeling activity in the next 12 months also saw solid increases across the categories in 2020 and 2021. This increase could include projects delayed in 2020 or in 2021 due to uncertainty or inability to get access to materials or workers needed to complete the project in the time or at the price expected.

