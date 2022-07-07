TAIPEI, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE motherboards are proven winners with their strong presence in the major international design awards. This year, the prestigious honor again went to GIGABYTE with the Z690 AORUS gaming and AERO creator series motherboards. A total of five products, including Z690 AORUS XTREME WATERFORCE, Z690 AORUS XTREME, Z690 AORUS MASTER, Z690 AERO D, and Z690 AERO G, have won the Red Dot and iF Design Awards respectively, once again demonstrating GIGABYTE's profound design capabilities in PC hardware.

With their robust power delivery, top-notch thermal solution, versatile expandability, and exclusive memory overclocking, GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS gaming series motherboards lead the class in every aspect, providing a perfect foundation for pairing with the powerful Intel's latest-gen processors. In terms of aesthetics, the AORUS family further stands out among numerous competitions with a series of sophisticated exteriors and modern design languages.

The Red Dot Design Award also recognized GIGABYTE's innovative motherboard design for the third consecutive year. This year, the winners are the two creator-focused Z690 AERO series motherboards. Unlike conventional design that is primarily dark, the AERO series motherboards' white and clean look is eye-catching, while ideal for distinct, white-themed PC builds. The exclusive VisionLINK, which combines power supply and transmission through a single transmission cable, can significantly improve creators' productivity.

GIGABYTE Z690 Motherboards Recognized for Design Excellence in Innovation and Visuals (PRNewswire)

To celebrate the Z690 series motherboards' success and recognition, GIGABYTE is hosting the 'GIGABYTE Design Week 2022' campaign with an international giveaway. Join now and vote for your favorite award-winning product for a chance to take it home! For more information, please visit: https://bit.ly/DESIGNWEEK2022

