SCALI RASMUSSEN'S COLLEEN O'BRIEN RECOGNIZED AS TOP BUSINESS LEADER IN LOS ANGELES

LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scali Rasmussen announced that Principal Colleen O'Brien has been selected as a nominee for the Los Angeles Business Journal's "Women's Leadership Awards," recognized for her impact among women business leaders in the Los Angeles community.

"It's an honor to have Colleen recognized for the impact she makes," said Managing Shareholder Christian Scali. "This recognition speaks to her commitment to our clients and to the greater community."

O'Brien, a leading trial attorney, is recognized in the "Women to Watch" category, recognizing leaders who "made noteworthy contributions in the past year and are well on their way to making a meaningful imprint on the future of their firms and the community."

O'Brien focuses her practice on toxic torts, catastrophic injury and complex employment matters. Her experience includes leading a range of civil litigation, from consumer fraud to defamation to chemical exposure and personal injury claims. O'Brien defends companies against plaintiffs' sophisticated claims involving long-term occupational injury, infectious disease, property damage and groundwater contamination. A former military prosecutor, O'Brien guides business clients as first chair, lead counsel in bench and jury trials in state and federal courts throughout the United States.

O'Brien has successfully tried more than 30 matters to verdict for her clients, both as a government attorney in criminal contexts and in private practice. She is known for her skillful preparation and examination of medical and technical experts at deposition and trial. Her keen attention to detail and commitment to cases have helped clients settle their disputes efficiently and quickly – and avoid lengthy and costly trials.

Earlier in her career, O'Brien served with the U.S. Coast Guard at Alameda, California, where she gained valuable experience as a procurement attorney-advisor, environmental attorney, claims & litigation attorney, and prosecutor. O'Brien evaluated millions of dollars of affirmative and defensive claims for liability, litigation risk, valuation, and referral to the U.S. Department of Justice in these roles.

In her pro bono practice, Colleen has worked on numerous immigration cases, including successful applications for asylum and visas for LGBTQ individuals and international victims of trafficking, gang violence, and domestic abuse. Colleen also volunteers in the Los Angeles Public Library's Adult Literacy Program.

Named one of the "Most Admired Law Firms" in 2021 by the Los Angeles Business Journal, Scali Rasmussen, PC serves businesses across California as trusted legal advisors. Our standard-setting, legal solutions for the automotive industry and dealer franchise relationship prevent issues from becoming hurdles. With a niche practice advising Italian enterprises entering U.S. markets, the firm provides in-depth counsel on business litigation, cybersecurity, trade secret misappropriation, COVID-19 compliance, and corporate shareholder and partnership disputes.

