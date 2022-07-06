Knox Lane-Backed Any Hour Group Grows Home Services Leadership in Mountain West With Three New Partnerships

Expands Operations in Strategic Markets and Positions Company for Continued Growth

OREM, Utah, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Any Hour Group ("Any Hour" or "the Company"), a leading provider of home services in the Mountain West region, today announced that it has partnered with three additional leading home services businesses – Magic Electric, Plumbing, Heating & Air ("Magic"), Perfect Plumbing, Heating & Air ("Perfect"), and Strongbuilt USA ("Strongbuilt") – to further expand its operations across the Mountain West region. Financial terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

Founded in 1961, Any Hour is an industry-leading provider of critical home services, offering homeowners peace of mind through a full suite of high-quality HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services. The Company has achieved a market-leading position through rapid organic growth, and in July 2021 partnered with San Francisco-based private equity firm Knox Lane to accelerate its trajectory through strategic partnerships. The Company previously announced strategic partnerships with Penguin Air, AC by J, and Advanced Home Services in January 2022.

Through the addition of Magic and Perfect, Any Hour has solidified its presence as the leading home services provider in the fast-growing home services market in Idaho, where it now has operations in the Boise, Twin Falls, and Idaho Falls communities. In addition, its partnership with Strongbuilt extends Any Hour's existing footprint in Arizona to Tucson, while adding a presence in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Each business will retain its respective brand, headquarters, and management team, while drawing on Any Hour's extensive capabilities in digital marketing, recruitment, training, and operations.

Wyatt Hepworth, CEO of Any Hour, said, "We are incredibly excited to add Magic, Perfect, and Strongbuilt to The Any Hour Group, and to partner with their founder-owners to continue growing our businesses together. We are excited about the opportunity to continue our rapid organic growth while adding more partners to our group, and we expect to build on our strong momentum across Utah, Idaho, Arizona, and New Mexico as we continue to explore strategic opportunities across several other new markets in the near term."

Jeremy Hansen, COO of Any Hour, added, "We are thrilled to be adding three additional incredible operators to our platform, some of which we have known for decades, as we continue to execute on our long-term vision. All three of these partners share our focus on building great businesses centered around customer and employee success, and we look forward to leveraging our combined resources to provide the highest quality home services in the Mountain West region."

About Any Hour

Founded in 1961, Any Hour is the market-leading home services company in the state of Utah, providing residential customers with a full suite of HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services, including repairs, replacements, and maintenance. With a long history of organic growth and a workforce of more than 700 employees and technicians, Any Hour's unique culture and track record of success has positioned it for continued growth. For more information, please visit www.anyhourservices.com.

About Magic Electric, Plumbing, Heating & Air

Founded by Billy Salts in 2013, Magic Electric, Plumbing, Heating & Air is a full-service electrical, plumbing, heating, and air conditioning home service company. Magic has always been focused on providing the best in home services in the Magic Valley and Treasure Valley areas, making them one of the fastest growing companies in the state of Idaho. Magic was established with a goal of building the best place to work and they are known throughout the state for their amazing culture and their community involvement. The Magic Team strives each day to create an atmosphere where each team member can meet their own personal and professional goals, and in turn help the communities they're a part of connect and succeed.

About Perfect Plumbing, Heating & Air

Led by Marty Cullen, Perfect Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning has served customers in Boise, Garden City, Nampa, Meridian, Kuna, Caldwell, Star and Eagle, ID, since 1984. Perfect's commitment to professionalism and famous "red carpet" service has seen it receive over a dozen awards, and the company has built a base of thousands of happy customers with its 100% satisfaction guarantee.

About Strongbuilt USA

Founded by military veteran John Schamahorn in 2015, Strongbuilt provides excellence in home comfort services, including plumbing, air conditioning, solar, and electrical work. The Company serves residential customers across Tucson and Pima Counties, and recently expanded into Albuquerque, New Mexico.

About Knox Lane

Based in San Francisco, Knox Lane is a growth-oriented investment firm comprised of a team of accomplished investors and operators with a shared work history and a strong track record of partnering with leading companies to accelerate transformational growth. Knox Lane employs an investor-operator mindset and seeks to provide support across a number of business components, including human capital, brand management, end-to-end digital transformation, sourcing, supply chain and logistics, strategic acquisitions and business development. For more information, please visit www.knoxlane.com

