INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates VMW, CMAX, RDUS, FSTX

NEW YORK, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW)'s sale to Broadcom Inc. Under the terms of the merger, VMware shareholders may elect to receive either $142.50 in cash or 0.2520 shares of Broadcom common stock for each share of VMware they own. The shareholder election is subject to proration. If you are a VMware shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX)'s merger with Steward Health Care System. If you are a CareMax shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDUS)'s sale to Gurnet Point Capital and Patient Square Capital. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Gurnet Point and Patient Square will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Radius for $10.00 per share in cash plus a Contingent Value Right of $1.00 per share payable upon TYMLOS® (abaloparatide) net sales reaching $300 million during any consecutive 12-month period prior to December 31, 2025. If you are a Radius shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSTX)'s sale to invoX Pharma for $7.12 per share. If you are a F-star shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

