China Yuchai Introduces China's Largest and Highest Horsepower Hydrogen Engine

SINGAPORE, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE: CYD) ("China Yuchai" or the "Company") a leading manufacturer and distributor of engines for on- and off-road applications in China through its main operating subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited ("GYMCL"), announced its latest technology advancement, the new heavy-duty hydrogen engine, YCK16H.

With a displacement of 15.93 liters and a maximum horsepower of 560 horsepower, YCK16H is the largest and most powerful hydrogen internal combustion heavy-duty engine being launched in China. Different from its peer products in the marketplace, the YCK16H is smaller in size and lighter in weight, but produces larger horsepower that can be widely used in various heavy-duty commercial vehicles such as the 49T semi-trailer and distributed energy resource applications.

YCK16H features a proprietary smart engine control system along with its advanced high-pressure common rail, high-pressure direct injection and twin scroll turbocharger technologies enabling stronger power, higher thermal efficiency and better combustion stability.

This platform is designed with high adaptability for fuel concentration, which allows the engines to operate with different hydrogen fuels such as grey hydrogen, green hydrogen and hydrogen from methanol.

The introduction of the heavy-duty YCK16H engine follows the successful launch of China's first hydrogen-fired engine the YCK05H in December 2021. The light-duty YCK05H is designed for the urban bus, municipal administration, sanitation, and logistics markets.

Weng Ming Hoh, President of China Yuchai, commented, "New energy technologies are rapidly evolving and our new hydrogen-fired YCK16H engine marks another milestone on our zero-carbon energy track. Our new energy engine technologies support China's long-term strategic plans to lower emissions."

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited ("GYMCL"), engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of a wide variety of light-, medium- and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine and agriculture applications in China. GYMCL also produces diesel power generators. The engines produced by GYMCL range from diesel to natural gas and hybrid engines. Through its regional sales offices and authorized customer service centers, GYMCL distributes its engines directly to auto OEMs and retailers and provides maintenance and retrofitting services throughout China. Founded in 1951, GYMCL has established a reputable brand name, strong research and development team and significant market share in China with high-quality products and reliable after-sales support. In 2021, GYMCL sold 456,791 engines and is recognized as a leading manufacturer and distributor of engines in China. For more information, please visit http://www.cyilimited.com.

