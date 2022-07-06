BOSTON-BASED START-UP TAKES ON $43BN SNACK INDUSTRY WITH THE LAUNCH OF A SERIOUSLY NUTRITIOUS VITAMIN COOKIE

BROOKLINE, Mass., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A small, Boston-based, start-up, is shaking up the $43billion snack industry, by bringing to the market the first of its kind low sugar, low carb Vitamin cookie that consumers can really feel good about eating. The cookie, from health food company, FYXX Health, is packed with many of the vitamins and minerals that most people find themselves lacking in today, including vitamin D, Vitamin B12, Calcium, Magnesium and Zinc.

In a snack market dominated by high sugar, high carb, low fiber cookies, the Vitamin cookie offers health conscious consumers a guilt-free cookie that packs a nutritional punch, without compromising on taste.

"We believe in putting the good stuff in the fun stuff. We remove the guilt and add the goodness. It's as simple as that. Even the healthiest and well-intentioned among us deserve a treat, and what's better than a nutritious cookie masquerading as a naughty one?" said Sung Park, FYXX Health's Founder and CEO, whose own personal health scare forced him to change his diet.

A longtime innovator, Sung partnered with experienced Dietician / Nutritionist, Stacy Kennedy, who spent 20 years as a Senior Clinician at Harvard Medical School teaching affiliate hospitals, to start FYXX Health, and set about reinvigorating the biggest offender in unhealthy foods - the snack industry - by offering the same great tasting products that our palettes, as well as our bodies, can enjoy and benefit from.

"We are bringing together two huge industries - the food industry and the supplement industry - that's our "sweet" spot - and there is huge potential to make a really positive impact in that space, for our own personal health, our collective health, and for the healthcare industry as a whole" - added Park.

The high fiber, low sugar, low carb, gluten free Vitamin cookie is the latest innovation from FYXX Health, which already has a range of products, from cookies loaded with calcium to help bones, heart healthy cookies, immune boosting drink products, energy enhancing coffee powders, and candies made from carrots.

"As a tiny start-up, our power is really in our small size. It gives us great agility to bring healthy products to the market quickly so that we can respond to what people are craving right now. And we have exciting things in the pipeline that we know people will be demanding in two years' time."

FYXX Health is run by a team of four, three of them women, and all of whom believe in the power of food and nutrition to fuel their own diets and their family's diets too.

"As parents of picky eaters, isn't it reassuring to know that we can give our children a cookie, which instead of being packed with huge amounts of sugar, is loaded with key vitamins, minerals and a really healthy dose of fiber?" Said Co-Founder and Head of Nutrition, Stacy Kennedy.

The children's snack market is ripe for innovation, as label conscious parents who closely inspect the nutritional content of the products they serve their children, are opting for healthier, more nutritious equivalents of their kids' favorite treats.

About FYXX Health

Founded by Sung Park in 2019, after his emergency open heart surgery forced him to address his own diet and lifestyle, the mission of FYXX Health is to make healthy eating easier and accessible to all through fun and familiar foods. At the core of the company's belief is that it is easier to change our food than to change behavior. FYXX Health takes key vitamins and minerals that many people lack and puts them into great tasting low carb, low sugar, high fiber snacks that consumers can enjoy every day. FYXX Health products are available directly to customers through https://fyxxhealth.com , Amazon and walmart.com

