GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Express, a leader in global data center and infrastructure solutions, today announces the acquisition of managed services provider iTech Solutions Group and cloud hosting provider iInTheCloud. The acquisitions bring expanded IBM-specific offerings and IBM Gold Business Partner status to Service Express customers in the U.S. This deal replicates the company's existing IBM services, expertise and IBM Gold Business Partner status in the U.K. to bring comprehensive solutions to customers internationally.

Service Express Acquires iTech Solutions Group and iInTheCloud (PRNewswire)

Based in Connecticut, iTech has over 20 years of experience offering expert solutions as an IBM Gold Business Partner. The company has worked alongside financial services, manufacturing and retail organizations, helping customers leverage IBM i infrastructure strategies. The acquisition of iTech brings a team of certified technical consultants, IBM i system administrators and skilled technicians with a deep understanding of IBM Power® Systems.

"At iTech, we take pride in our dedication to the success of our people and customers," said Pete Massiello, President of iTech Solutions Group. "Joining Service Express gives us the ability to expand our service offerings to existing and new customers, which was challenging as a smaller organization. I'm looking forward to working with the Service Express team to create synergy and bring our solutions to more companies around the globe."

In addition to hardware solutions, consulting and managed services, iTech provides customers with IBM i cloud hosting solutions by utilizing iInTheCloud infrastructure. iInTheCloud is a cloud hosting provider with Tier III data centers built on IBM Power Systems to deliver secure, scalable and resilient solutions for companies running IBM i, AIX and PowerLinux.

iInTheCloud allows organizations to host production, test, development or replicate environments to support disaster recovery and business continuity. The company's Michigan-based data centers grant companies access to redundant power, cooling and communication feeds ensuring environments are highly available.

"My focus has always been on creating flexible, reliable, and scalable solutions for IBM i and Power System customers around the Midwest," said Larry Bolhuis, Co-President of iInTheCloud. "With Service Express' headquarters only minutes from our data centers, the company has been the go-to service provider for many of our customers, as well as for iInTheCloud since its inception. I'm excited to expand our support options and capabilities for our new and existing customers."

Service Express offers an extensive portfolio of solutions, including data center maintenance, managed and infrastructure services designed to help customers maintain and evolve their digital IT strategies.

"The acquisition of iTech and iInTheCloud accelerate the expansion of our managed and infrastructure service offerings to the U.S.," said Ron Alvesteffer, President and CEO of Service Express. "We anticipate strong company growth as we continue to broaden and diversify our solutions, bringing a wider portfolio of services to customers in the U.S. and U.K."

For more information on Service Express and the company's solutions, visit serviceexpress.com.

About Service Express

Service Express is an industry-leading data center solutions provider specializing in global multivendor maintenance, hybrid cloud, managed and infrastructure services, hardware solutions and more. Companies around the globe trust Service Express to deliver reliable end-to-end support. Service Express' flagship technology, ExpressConnect®, helps IT teams automate support with monitoring, ticketing, integrations and account management. For more information, visit serviceexpress.com .

About iTech Solutions Group

iTech Solutions, an IBM Gold Business Partner, helps organizations get the most performance, utilization and return on investment from existing or new IBM Power® Systems running IBM i, while ensuring critical business data is secure. Offerings include IBM Power Systems and storage, managed administration and OS subscription services, IBM i cloud hosting, OS Upgrades, PTF maintenance, HMC and FSP Upgrades, security assessments and remediation, HA replication solutions, DR testing, tape and disk encryption, virtual tape libraries, and more. For more information, visit itechsol.com.

About iInTheCloud

iInTheCloud specializes in IBM i cloud hosting solutions by leveraging IBM Power® and IBM Flash Systems in its Tier III data centers. The company works alongside organizations to deliver secure, scalable and resilient solutions to meet specific system requirements. With iInTheCloud's secure cloud, companies can consolidate workloads, increase server utilization, reduce capital costs, lower management costs, virtualize and provision memory, processor, and I/O resources. For more information, visit iinthecloud.com.

