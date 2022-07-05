LensCrafters Expands Retail Growth with Rollout of Palo Alto Flagship Store

New Tech Focused Store Opened July 1st

NEW YORK, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LensCrafters, one of the largest optical retail brands in North America, announced the opening of the company's next flagship store in Palo Alto, CA. The new flagship, which opened on July 1st at 270 University Avenue, Palo Alto, CA 94301, will further position LensCrafters as the premium optical retail leader of exclusive brands and further reinforce the company as a trusted eyecare and eyewear authority in the Silicon Valley community. The company opened its first two flagship stores in New York City in December 2020 and its third flagship in San Francisco in December last year.

The new elevated flagship will encompass the latest advanced digital technology and state-of-the-art design blending colorful and eye-catching finishes to create a dynamic customer journey. From quality eye exams to shopping for the perfect frame, the new location will showcase an expanded selection of designer eyewear styles and brands that include Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Persol, Versace, and Prada, for a best in class in store experience.

The store will feature a dedicated footprint and display for Ray-Ban Stories, the first-generation of smart glasses launched in partnership with Meta. The smart glasses will be showcased in a unique setting where customers can experience how Ray-Ban Stories can capture, share, and listen at a moment's notice. Customers will also be able to digitally explore the wide variety of EssilorLuxottica collections and brands, customize Ray-Ban and Oakley frames, and virtually try-on any frame thanks to the Virtual Mirror technology through LensCrafters' Smart Shopper interactive in store tool.

"With our newest flagship opening in Palo Alto, the brand is focused on making a strong impact in this market as an innovative eyewear retailer," said Alfonso Cerullo, President of LensCrafters, North America. "Appealing to the local technology hub in Silicon Valley, the store will reflect the effortless integration of design and technology, giving customers a more individualized experience that allows them to easily browse the vast luxury assortment of both optical and sun frames with superior lens design and technology by Essilor. The store will also leverage digital tools to afford customers more opportunities to meet their eyecare and eyewear needs."

The Palo Alto location will be equipped with high-resolution digital screens and led-walls displaying eyewear and campaigns to allow customers an immersive experience around the brand's offering. A particular focus will be given to the storytelling of prescription lenses through interactive applications installed both on iPads and touch screens, leveraging the see-through technology to simulate lens features and effects for better vision.

LensCrafters, the leading optical retailer in North America, was founded in 1983 and currently operates over 1,000 stores in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. LensCrafters is owned by EssilorLuxottica Group, a leader in premium, luxury, designer, and sports eyewear. With a mission of helping people look and see their best, LensCrafters has a passion for vision care and offers the best selection of the latest trends in eyewear from leading designer brands as well as incomparable personalized service from Doctors of Optometry located at or next to its stores. LensCrafters opened its first Macy's location in April of 2016 and three flagship stores in New York City and San Francisco in 2021. The brand's trusted doctors and associates continue to make an impact by giving the gift of vision through the company's partner efforts with OneSight, an EssilorLuxottica foundation, providing access to quality vision care and glasses in underserved communities worldwide. LensCrafters is currently the number one contributor to OneSight in North America. For more information, visit www.lenscrafters.com.

