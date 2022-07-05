Blimpie Introduces an All-New Pulled Pork Sub and Brings Back a Pulled Pork Favorite

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blimpie® (www.Blimpie.com), America's Sub Shop®, is introducing a new Cuban Pulled Pork sub and welcoming the return of the Spicy Pork Sub, both available for a limited time. Beginning July 5, guests can try the two pulled pork subs at Blimpie locations nationwide.

Blimpie's Pulled Pork Two Ways (PRNewswire)

Promotional Sandwiches:

Cuban Pulled Pork: Tender pulled pork and ham, topped with Swiss cheese, pickles, and stone-ground mustard

Spicy Pork: Tender pulled pork drizzled with Hot Sauce and Sweet Baby Rays® BBQ sauce, topped with cheddar cheese and bacon ranch slaw

Blimpie Introduces a New Pulled Pork Sub and Brings Back a Pulled Pork Favorite for a Limited Time!

"Blimpie is excited to introduce our brand new Cuban Pulled Pork sub and bring back a fan favorite, the Spicy Pork sub," said Sam Carity, director of marketing for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Blimpie. "We are thrilled to offer pulled pork two ways, each with its own unique and mouthwatering flavor combination that our guests are sure to love!"

The Pulled Pork sandwiches will be available on Blimpie menus until October 2, 2022.

About Blimpie



Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Blimpie® serves sub sandwiches prepared with quality ingredients along with delicious soups and salads. Founded in 1964, Blimpie has grown to approximately 200 franchised restaurants across the U.S. and abroad. In 2006, Blimpie became part of the Kahala Brands family, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries, and with MTY Food Group's purchase of Kahala Brands Blimpie is now also a part of the MTY Food Group family.

For more information about Blimpie, visit: www.Blimpie.com.

For more information about Kahala Brands, visit: www.KahalaBrands.com.

Blimpie is America's Sub Shop! (PRNewsFoto/Blimpie) (PRNewsFoto/BLIMPIE) (PRNewsFoto/BLIMPIE) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blimpie