Petal Maps turns navigation into an immersive and realistic experience

SHENZHEN, China, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its launch in 2020, Petal Maps has grown tremendously now offering innovative travel and navigation experiences to more than 28 million users in over 160 countries. Maps should aim to reproduce the real world to the greatest extent possible, and that is Petal Maps' guiding principle, and being always working on.

During navigation, the Lane guidance and Enlarged intersection map displays help facilitate safe driving. Road conditions are shown with accuracy because of the myriad of inputted data and detailed rendering. Now, Petal Maps offers new features such as lighting effects on Dark Mode, 3D landmarks, and more using sophisticated technology such as fine-grained rendering. Petal Maps makes more realistic and interesting maps available at the disposal of users, elevating the navigation experience.

Petal Maps guides you along with vivid lighting effects

Trying to find your way can be tricky. The streets you're traversing probably look vastly different from what you're viewing on your phone's screen, and the differences in lighting can throw you off. And in the night mode, street lights are an integral part of the real world. To maximize the real-world situation, Petal Maps adds evening lights to simulate the effects of roads at night, including street lighting and building lighting effects and provides a higher level of accuracy and map detail.

This feature will come in handy for users as they enjoy a more holistic level of detail. For example, when a city's buildings light up, it's signifying to the user that it's night-time at the searched location. Through this, users will be able to better match directions on Petal Maps to their environment even with the change in lighting.

Experience your surroundings in vivid detail with 3D landmarks

Petal Maps built about 26,000 white building models, and 3D effects for 100 iconic landmarks like the Eiffel Tower, London Eye, and Kuala Lumpur Tower, among many others. With Petal Maps' 3D landmarks, users get to view famous landmarks within the area in greater detail and can even travel the world in the mind's eye, without even having to set foot outside. 3D landmarks reproduce real-world conditions of these famous sights in all their complexity, offering users greater subtlety and nuance as they find their way.

In addition to 3D landmarks, petal maps also provide a more realistic 3D map with elements such as weather, trees, time, and more. The 3D effects bring new insights to users, who can identify where they're at or where they wish to head to by matching up minute details seen on their Petal Maps display to what's before their eyes in real life.

Petal Maps' temperature and precipitation layers and colour classification system bring your world to life

What's more, Petal Maps' latest update makes the navigation experience more interesting with its new Temperature and Precipitation layers, and natural landscape colours for maps.

People often think of way finding or trying to read a map as boring or cumbersome. But Petal Maps works hard to restore the real world and improves the authenticity and accuracy of maps and navigation to provide an interesting experience.

Petal Maps incorporates a rich array of map layers, such as terrain and weather to reproduce real-world conditions so users will be able to view weather and temperature conditions. This lets users be able to prepare themselves, users can directly view the weather conditions along with the destination and along the route from the layer without having to open multiple weather forecasts – for example, to get their umbrellas out if they're headed to an area with heavy rain. Additionally, the added intricacies bring the map to life.

Users can switch to different Weather map layers, such as temperature and precipitation, via the layer switch control, located at the upper right corner of the Petal Maps home page. From there, you can click Select Layer, then choose Weather Layer, and select Temperature/Precipitation Layer to make the change.

Petal Maps also applies a colour classification system that is true to real-world environments, rendering geographic features like bodies of water, green space, and mountains wholly in line with how users perceive their world. This makes navigation far more engaging, as you can take in picturesque sights of beautiful natural bodies and more from your screen.

Petal Maps' personalised features spice up your navigational experience

The latest update also comes with personalised skins for each of the four seasons – Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter, spicing up your navigation experience with variety. To switch to a personalised skin, simply head to My Page and go to Settings from there and alter your Display Settings.

If you'd like to know more about your travel habits, Petal Maps' User Travel report has got you covered. Petal Maps will generate a report based on your user behaviour and periodically send the report to you via push notifications, so you'll be able to get a better sense of your travel patterns.

In addition, Petal Maps provides users with Cruise mode. When the speed of the Petal Maps homepage is greater than 15km/h and lasts for more than 10s, the cruise mode will be triggered. After you enable the cruise mode, you will be prompted with a voice message, such as cameras, speed limits, and road conditions on the road ahead. It makes navigation easier.

With its sophisticated displays that are intuitive at a glance, the freshly upgraded Petal Maps will guide you to the path you need to take in a fun, immersive way.

Petal Maps continue to evolve to better provide users with a more immersive experience. With immersive rich layers, 3D landmarks, and night lighting, users are presented with a more realistic map visualisation experience connecting them to the world around them.

(Petal Maps features may vary by countries/regions, and are subject to real-world conditions)

Here is the direct link for Petal Maps: https://petalmaps.dre.agconnect.link/pvB6pK

