Chocolate Works Today Announced the Acquisition of Iconic Oregon Brand, Moonstruck Chocolate Co.

Chocolate Works, Freeport NY has acquired substantially all of the assets of Moonstruck Chocolate LLC, Portland OR for an undisclosed amount.

Chocolate Works is a fast-growing SQF II manufacturer of branded and private label specialty chocolates and confections. Having a reputation of being nimble, with attention to the highest quality and on time delivery, Chocolate Works has become one of the industry's largest drop ship manufacturers to many household name brands with broad, rapidly expanding capabilities supporting national retailers. "To satisfy our current demand, and in order to capture the many opportunities in front of us, this acquisition will not only add to further our capabilities, but also will give us a West Coast presence to better serve our customers," according to Founder and CEO, Joe Whaley.

Moonstruck Chocolate is a beloved, family-owned Oregon based brand, known for producing premium chocolates, that was featured in O magazine as one of "Oprah's favorite things." With lifetime sales of over $50 million, Moonstruck has built a solid foundation with a dedicated customer base that Chocolate Works can build upon into the future.

"Leading Moonstruck has been the highlight of my professional career," said Sneddon, CEO and owner of the company. "I am so grateful to our amazing staff and loyal customers who have supported us all these years. We look forward to watching the brand's growth and transformation under Chocolate Works as the brand expands from a regional favorite to the national stage."

Chocolate Works was advised by Keith Yonkers of 41 North LLC who specializes in food, beverage and consumer product investment banking. The transaction was closed in June 2022. Chocolate Works will be ready to service all current customers without interruption as they integrate. For any inquiries, please contact Chocolate Works at 516-868-8070 or info@chocolateworks.com.

