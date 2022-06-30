Tyson 2.0 Completes $9 Million Series A to Expand Celebrity Brand Portfolio

Round Led by JW Asset Management to Advance House of Brands Strategy

Tyson 2.0 is Licensed in over 20 States and has Sold Over 4,000 lbs of Cannabis Flower

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyson 2.0 ("The Company"), iconic boxer, entrepreneur and cannabis advocate Mike Tyson's cannabis brand, has taken the nation by storm by becoming a consumer favorite in over 20 US states and Canada since its launch late last year. In that time, Tyson 2.0 has sold over 4,000 pounds of cannabis flower across North America. Today, the Company announced the close of its oversubscribed $9 Million Series A round led by JW Asset Management. Additional investors in the round include K2, Ambria Capital, Tress Capital, and Patrick Carroll.

Tyson 2.0 (PRNewsfoto/Tyson 2.0) (PRNewswire)

Tyson 2.0 Co-founder, President and Chairman, Chad Bronstein said, "Mike Tyson and our team believed early on that building high-quality cannabis brands and products backed by A-list celebrities would be a winning combination. Our model has shown early validation with robust sales and expansion of the brand to more than 20 states including several of the world's leading operators. The next step in our journey will require us to put more capital to work, and I couldn't think of a better set of partners than the group of investors we have assembled, highlighted by Jason Wild and the team at JW Asset Management."

The raised funds will be used to acquire more celebrity intellectual property, scale marketing efforts, accelerate distribution, and further invest in the development of Tyson 2.0's house of brands strategy.

"I've had the pleasure of working with and knowing Chad and Adam for many years. I am impressed with how quickly they have scaled the business becoming one of the leading national cannabis brands on the market today. With the ability to develop additional products from celebrities like Mike Tyson, Ric Flair, and more to come, I am confident the strong momentum can continue," said Jason Wild, President and Chief Investment Officer, JW Asset Management.

Tyson 2.0 is also pleased to announce the appointment of Nicole Cosby as its Chief Legal and Licensing Officer. Cosby also served as Chief Data and Compliance Officer of Fyllo Group and prior to this, held the position of Senior Vice President of Standards at Publicis Group. Cosby is an attorney by trade and has a background in digital advertising/data policy and brand strategy/licensing.

Bronstein concluded, "This is just the beginning, Tyson 2.0 is being sought out by some of the hottest pop culture icons who are cannabis advocates and users, and want the opportunity to share their love of the plant with their fans."

For more information on Tyson 2.0, visit Tyson20.com. Tyson 2.0-branded merchandise is available for purchase at shoptyson20.com.

About JW Asset Management

JW Asset Management is a New York based fund manager with combined assets under management of approximately $1 billion. Jason Wild, the firm's founder and Chief Investment Officer, is a registered pharmacist and Executive Chairman of TerrAscend Corp (CSE:TER,OTCQX:TRSSF). JW Asset Management has a history of finding attractive investment opportunities across the healthcare and cannabis industries and actively invests in both public and private markets.

About Tyson 2.0

Tyson 2.0 is a premier cannabis company formed with legendary boxer, entrepreneur and icon Mike Tyson. The company's mission is to produce innovative, high-quality cannabis products known for purity, precision, and wide accessibility. Providing consumers an outstanding selection of products, Tyson 2.0 is an extraordinary balance of premium and affordable, full-spectrum cannabis flower, concentrates and consumables available at retailers nationwide. Learn more at Tyson20.com.

