SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowan, the first clean beauty brand for dogs, today announced the launch of an innovative new collection of clean color products for dogs. The Rowan Color Kit includes three washable, non-staining color sticks and Rowan's luminous Coat Shimmer providing endless options for creative fun. Rowan co-founders Michelle Arnau and Sally Clarke worked with their in-house Clean Beauty Chemist and Veterinary Dermatologist to create dog-friendly color that pet parents wouldn't hesitate to use. Everything in the kit is made with non-toxic ingredients and formulated according to clean beauty standards using the Credo Clean Standard as their guide.

Rowan, The First Clean Beauty Brand For Dogs, Introduces Clean Color Collection (PRNewswire)

"At Rowan we think a lot about unique ways to add joy to the experience of having a dog," said Rowan co-founder Michelle Arnau. "With fun in mind we used our clean beauty chemistry expertise to create non-toxic, washable, chic color pops for pups and their parents. Our color sticks dry quickly after application, so they stay on your pup, not your rug. They also wash off easily with pet-friendly shampoo (we recommend The Hair Wash or The Fur Wash, of course). Best of all, the color sticks are non-staining, so they won't leave any hues behind when washed."

The brand has partnered with Jorge Bendersky, celebrity dog groomer and author of the best-selling book DIY Dog Grooming, to launch the collection. Bendersky says, "Rowan's new color for dogs allows your pooch to express their inner artistic selves, and get a little extra attention on the street, making heads turn, they love it. There is no excuse not to be glamorous."

Taking inspiration from the world of sweet treats, the Rowan Color Collection consists of three bright candy colors including Heavy Petting Pink, Tailwag Teal and Pawsitively Purple. These complementary hues were made to flatter every type of dog coat. And since everything's better with sparkles, the kit includes the brand's signature coat shimmer, a coat creme made with dog-friendly Mica. The Rowan Color Kit is available via its Direct-to-Dog website and Neighborhood Goods stores nationwide retailing at $50.

Rowan's care for pets and the planet doesn't stop with the ingredients inside. Rowan also believes deeply in the human/dog connection and the benefit pets have on one's mental and physical health. The brand's impact program supports organizations that work to keep people and their pets together.

For more information about Rowan visit www.rowanfordogs.com or catch the brand on social @rowanfordogs.

ABOUT ROWAN

Rowan co-founders Michelle Arnau and Sally Clarke love dogs and think the only thing better than a dog is a clean dog. They also know a thing or two about clean, having worked together in the green cleaning, personal care and beauty industry for a combined 20+ years. They are taking that expertise and cleaning up the products used to keep our four-legged besties fresh by using human-grade, high-quality ingredients that leave coats shiny, skin healthy, and everyone smelling like coconuts. Michelle and Sally have also partnered with a Board-Certified Veterinary Dermatologist and a Clean Beauty Chemist to deliver safe, premium-sourced ingredients, manufactured in the United States and packaged in recyclable packaging. Learn more about how Rowan is transforming the pet coat-care industry at their Direct-to-Dog site rowanfordogs.com or follow the brand on Instagram @rowanfordogs.

