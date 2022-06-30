Mexigin® Spiced Gin Announces First Regulation Crowdfunding on StartEngine

MIAMI, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mexigin®, the world's first dark spiced gin, announced they have been selected by StartEngine Capital LLC to kick off their first Regulation Crowdfunding raise today on the equity crowdfunding platform StartEngine. StartEngine was founded by Howard Marks, the co-founder of Activision and was joined by the respected businessman and Shark Tank Television judge Kevin O'Leary as StartEngine's Strategic Advisor and Investor. After being accepted onto the StartEngine platform, Mexigin, Inc. is now filed with the SEC.

Inspired by New World Latin flavors, Mexigin is small batch dark, spiced craft Gin. It is smooth tasting and combines a variety of savory all natural spices and flavors giving it a robust taste with just a little heat for a finish. Launched December 2020 by Founder/CEO Corinne Delaney, Mexigin is sustainably produced and gluten-free.

"I'm so thrilled the StartEngine team selected us as a partner on their crowd funding platform," said Delaney. "The proceeds from this first raise will give us the capital to scale production, extend distribution and implement our marketing initiatives across 45 States. We're in a great position to take Mexigin to the next level, lead the craft Gin category and grab share from the mainstream Gin market."

Mexigin is building an ecommerce platform with partner Passion Spirits scheduled to launch later this summer at Mexigin. Mexigin is distributed by Park Street in the highly competitive Florida, New Jersey, and New York markets.

Want to disrupt the craft gin market? Invest in Mexigin Spiced Gin Join us and come along for the ride. Check us out Mexigin on StartEngine!

