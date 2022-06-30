2023 Kia Soul starts at $19,790 (excludes destination)

Notable design enhancements to front and rear fascias set 2023 Soul apart

Simplified lineup includes well-equipped LX, S, EX, GT-Line variants

Arrives at Kia retailers later this summer

IRVINE, Calif., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia has announced pricing for the all-new 2023 Soul, starting at $19,790, excluding destination.

Kia America announces 2023 Soul pricing. (PRNewswire)

Trim Levels/Pricing – MSRP: (excludes $1,295 destination)

Soul LX $19,790 Soul S $22,290 Soul GT-Line $23,390 Soul EX $24,090





The new 2023 Kia Soul features refreshed design elements inside and out, a simplified lineup, new smile-inducing colors, and two option packages brimming with technology and convenience. The refreshed front fascia features a new grill adorned with available LED headlights and redesigned fog lights. New Daytime Running Lamps and turn signals round out the front-end redesign. New available 17- and 18-inch alloy wheels and a redesigned rear fascia and taillights complete the exterior enhancements. A multitude of solid and two-tone exterior paint schemes remain and are complemented by new two-tone paint programs: Clear White with Fusion Black roof and Surf Blue with a Fusion Black roof. Inside, well-placed switchgear falls readily to-hand while the 10.25-inch (standard on all but LX trim) touchscreen with navigation is a welcome addition to the tech-forward cabin.

Enhanced ADAS and convenience technology includes six standard collision avoidance and safety assist features including Auto Emergency Braking Tech and Lane Following Assist. The LX Technology Package also includes Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance and Rear-Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance.

Simplifying the lineup for 2023, the Soul is offered in LX, S, EX, GT-Line, GT-Line Tech trimlines, each featuring a long list of standard and available equipment. The X-Line and Turbo have been discontinued, although many of the features are found in the new variants. For 2023, Soul is powered by a single powertrain. The efficient 2.0-liter inline four cylinder produces 147-horsepower at 6,200 rpm and lays down 132 lb.-ft- of torque at 4,500 rpm through the front wheels. Kia's Intelligent Variable Transmission is standard across all variants.

The on-sale date for the Soul is targeted for mid to late summer 2022.

Kia America - about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

(PRNewsfoto/Kia Motors America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kia America