Training The Street Names Barry Schnell as New Chief Commercial Officer

Schnell brings over 20 years of sales experience to build on Training The Street's business growth

NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Training The Street (TTS), the world's leading provider of financial training, announced today that Barry Schnell has been appointed as Chief Commercial Officer. Schnell brings over 20 years of business development experience and will be responsible for driving Training The Street's sales and marketing efforts to reach more customers and students.

In his newly created role, Schnell will oversee TTS's global sales, marketing and communications teams, leading the company's efforts to foster innovative sales and marketing approaches that broaden TTS's business opportunities. Schnell will become a member of the leadership team and will report directly to CEO Scott Rostan.

"Barry has an exceptional track record of creating innovative go-to-market strategies, along with expertise in building highly effective sales teams," said Scott Rostan, CEO of Training The Street. "The creation of the Chief Commercial Officer function comes at a perfect time for TTS, as we seek to build upon our 20 years of financial training success through strategic customer acquisition. I'm confident Barry is the right leader to take on this critical role and to help reinforce our position as the world's leading financial training organization."

Schnell joins Training The Street from Oriel STAT A MATRIX, where he was most recently Senior Vice President of Business Development. As a member of the executive leadership team, he led the development and execution of various sales strategies to deliver gross profit targets and refine the go-to-market process. Under Schnell's sales leadership, Oriel's revenue more than doubled.

"I look forward to joining Training The Street's visionary and accomplished leadership team at this pivotal moment in the company's history and creating even more value and opportunity for customers across the globe," said Schnell.

More information on Training The Street is available on www.trainingthestreet.com .

About Training The Street

Training The Street (TTS) is the world's leading provider of courses in accounting, asset management, capital markets, financial modeling and corporate valuation training to investment banks, financial institutions, consulting firms, federal government agencies, law firms, business schools, and top colleges. With offices in the financial hubs across the U.S., as well as London, India and Hong Kong, TTS boasts a deep field of expert instructors and extensive practical experience. Currently, TTS is offering live and virtual training programs to interns and full-time hires at nearly 200 banks and corporate businesses, including Wall Street's 10 largest banks. Additionally, TTS leads workshops at more than 100 academic clients, including the top business schools globally. For more information, please visit www.trainingthestreet.com .

Media contact:

Jeff Siegel

jeff@dlpr.com

Ellie Johnson

ellie@dlpr.com

View original content:

SOURCE Training The Street